Tucker Carlson’s still taking heat today over this segment in which he suggested giving people who shame the outdoor unmasked a taste of their own medicine:

Just as Carlson’s point was lost on Justin Baragona, it was evidently also lost on Bill Kristol, whose takeaway is this:

Get it? Because Tucker Carlson is a Nazi propagandist just like Leni Riefenstahl! Or just “Riefenstahl” to us, apparently.

Trending

“Pedestrian and eyeroll inducing” is basically Bill Kristol’s brand these days.

“Ugly and unworthy” is also part of Kristol’s brand (may we call him Kristol?).

By the way:

Awkward.

This really is just sad, isn’t it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill Kristolfox newsLeni RiefenstahlNazisTucker Carlson