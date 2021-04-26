Over the weekend, the New York Post reported that unaccompanied migrant children at our southern border are being gifted with complimentary copies of Kamala Harris’ children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere.”

At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if she could provide any more insight into exactly what’s going on and who’s paying for this literacy program.

Spoiler alert: Psaki could do no such thing.

We’re sure she’ll get back to us just as soon as she finds out exactly what’s going on.

No, see, actually, Peter Doocy’s question is a good one. The idea that the Vice President of the United States having her books given out to migrant children who are at the border because the administration of which she is an integral part encouraged illegal immigrants seems like a pretty big deal.

Well, someone would’ve had to pay for them, right?

According to the New York Post, we’re the ones footing the bill.

Pretty sweet gig if that’s how it works.

No doubt.

