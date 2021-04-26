Over the weekend, the New York Post reported that unaccompanied migrant children at our southern border are being gifted with complimentary copies of Kamala Harris’ children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere.”

At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki if she could provide any more insight into exactly what’s going on and who’s paying for this literacy program.

Spoiler alert: Psaki could do no such thing.

NEW – Psaki to circle back on why immigrant children were being given copies of Kamala Harris' book. pic.twitter.com/aSPQYMsdSx — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 26, 2021

We’re sure she’ll get back to us just as soon as she finds out exactly what’s going on.

It must be a slow news day — Mandy (@MandyyGP) April 26, 2021

No, see, actually, Peter Doocy’s question is a good one. The idea that the Vice President of the United States having her books given out to migrant children who are at the border because the administration of which she is an integral part encouraged illegal immigrants seems like a pretty big deal.

A book so good that she has to give them away. — Joe Bilow (@BilowJoe) April 26, 2021

Well, someone would’ve had to pay for them, right?

Please ask. Who is paying for the books and how much ? — dageorge (@dageorge1) April 26, 2021

According to the New York Post, we’re the ones footing the bill.

*a book so good that she has to make the government buy untold thousands of copies with your tax dollars, thereby enriching herself — where's my fucking $2000 joe? send tweet (@worldsworstgirl) April 26, 2021

Pretty sweet gig if that’s how it works.

If Trump did this we would never hear the end of it. — HODLER (@123456abcG) April 26, 2021

No doubt.