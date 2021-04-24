This is something … according to the New York Post, the Biden-Harris administration is including in its welcome kits for unaccompanied migrant children a copy of Vice President Kamala Harris’s children’s book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere.” And they’re using tax money to buy the books.

NEW: Unaccompanied migrant children brought to a shelter in Long Beach, CA will each be given a copy of Kamala Harris' children's book "Superheros are Everywhere" as a welcome gift – NYP pic.twitter.com/Wo4FoiYF0L — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 24, 2021

The books are being paid for by the Biden administration, using U.S. taxpayer dollars — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 24, 2021

The Post reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t been to the border to address a crisis she was tasked to help fix — but a children’s book she wrote is waiting there for young migrants who are being welcomed into the country. Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere,” in their welcome kits.

This sounds like the former Baltimore mayor’s children’s book scam.

Wow. Kamala is having the federal government purchase her own books. pic.twitter.com/LA67ltBPwt — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 24, 2021

