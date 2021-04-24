This is something … according to the New York Post, the Biden-Harris administration is including in its welcome kits for unaccompanied migrant children a copy of Vice President Kamala Harris’s children’s book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere.” And they’re using tax money to buy the books.

The Post reports:

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t been to the border to address a crisis she was tasked to help fix — but a children’s book she wrote is waiting there for young migrants who are being welcomed into the country.

Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere,” in their welcome kits.

This sounds like the former Baltimore mayor’s children’s book scam.

