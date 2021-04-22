It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch the Black Lives Matter crowd tie themselves into knots to make Ma’Khia Bryant a martyr for being shot by Columbus Police while trying to stab another black girl.

Take Touré, for instance. This dude has made a pretty successful living out of accusing white people of racism while saying racist (and anti-Semitic) things.

And here he is, trying to shame “the Right” for believing that police shouldn’t’ve just stood there and let Ma’Khia Bryant stab someone to death.

There were at least four cops on the scene when Ma’Khia was shot. Only one thought to pull out his gun and start firing. None of the others thought that was appropriate. You may think it’s obvious that she had to be shot but 3 out of the 4 officers who were there disagree. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

Should four police have opened fire on Ma’Khia Bryant? Would that have done more to reassure Touré that they made the right decision?

Several people have said exactly this today. Just because people are fighting with knives does not mean you have to shoot someone to break it up. https://t.co/Ck1sNf2Ai3 — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

If you tell Black people just comply with police but you refuse to wear a mask as requested by the gubbament then look in the mirror if you want to see a hypocrite. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

What?

Has the right ever cared about the life of a Black person as much as they now care about the life of the girl in the pink sweatsuit? Her Black life matters to them. Immensely. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

And that just shows how racist and insincere the Right is, apparently.

Would they want bullets flying near their daughter in a pink sweatsuit? I would take my chances with a knife wound from a teen than a stray bullet from a panicked cop’s gun. — Dr. Sam Spiegel, Ph.D. (@UNSEATpac) April 22, 2021

Touré would also take his chances with a knife wound. Or, more accurately, he would presumably let his own children take their chances with a knife wound:

Yes! Are we sure the pink sweatsuit’s parents want a panicked cop shooting 4 times near their daughter’s head? She came inches away from getting murdered. https://t.co/9mGs6LzCkl — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

The “pink sweatsuit” came inches away from getting murdered by Ma’Khia Bryant, Touré.

He fired in a frantic manner. Also, I haven’t seen anyone point out the risk he took hitting the girl he intended to save. A badly aimed shot or a ricocheted fragment of any of those four bullets. — 🇺🇸🇹🇹 S’ando 🇹🇹🇺🇸 (@izza_trini) April 22, 2021

Exactly. He shot at a moving target in a scuffle. He’s lucky he didn’t kill both of them with his four panicked shots. No need for four shots. https://t.co/MD8QUIsNU7 — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

If Touré didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent him. This is wild, wild stuff.

I would teach my children to expect to be shot dead by police if they call the police because the police are more dangerous to Black people than criminals are. https://t.co/qzLVYbP5Om — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

Panicked Cop Shoots Teenage Girl Who Was Protecting Herself From Bullies. Fixed it for ya. Anything else is copaganda. https://t.co/HOFzsSpZE2 — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

Ma’Khia is the one who called the police to help her at her home. Do you think she called 911 and then launched into murdering someone after they arrived? No, she was in the midst of defending herself, got the upper hand & a panicked cop shot her w/o understanding the situation. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 22, 2021

The situation as the police officer understood it was that Ma’Khia Bryant had a knife and was trying to stab people with it. The situation was that Ma’Khia Bryant might have killed someone and wasn’t interested in peacefully resolving the conflict.

And now, Touré is in a situation where he’s decided that “pink sweatsuit” should have allowed herself to become collateral damage in the fight for racial justice. Because Black Lives Matter. Or something.

Has @Toure ever cared about the life of a black person he can't exploit? That girl's life, which was saved by the cop who shot her attacker, means nothing to Mr. Neblett. https://t.co/BwlJx9hJt9 pic.twitter.com/YTlZ3gbs1N — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 22, 2021

THAT COP MURDERED THAT GIRL BECAUSE SHE WAS BLACK

that girl had a knife and was about to stab another girl, who is also black

OH SO SUDDENLY YOU CARE ABOUT BLACK LIVES pic.twitter.com/3oTSNmVtgR — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 22, 2021

Black Lives Matter to @Toure…until you are that girl in a pink sweatsuit. Then…not so much. https://t.co/7sHFPfvbb1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 22, 2021

It’s twisted.

And ultimately, it hurts the cause that Touré and others claim to champion.

It may also hurt the party who claims to champion the cause: