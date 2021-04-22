Democrats love to rail against institutional discrimination and racism, but when push comes to shove, they’re actually pretty OK with it.

For example, for some time now, colleges and universities have rejected applications from Asian and Asian American students only to accept students who may academically be less qualified. And Democrats have demonstrated that they’re willing to perpetuate that discrimination, as shown by the Biden DOJ’s decision to drop the discrimination lawsuit against Yale University.

Well, now that Democrats like Sen. Mazie Hirono are busy trying to convince us all that they give a damn about anti-Asian discrimination, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is asking them to put their money where their big mouths are:

Kudos to @TedCruz (and @JohnKennedyLA) for offering an amendment to the "Asian hate crimes" bill on the Senate floor barring funds to any college that discriminates against Asian Americans in admissions. Vote today. pic.twitter.com/go17QChjPn — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) April 22, 2021

Excellent.

Credit where it's due https://t.co/tKva3LMchE — Moves Product (@tomabella) April 22, 2021

Good amendment. This should not be happening https://t.co/w7HcB7nlYN — CB (@chrisbrown111__) April 22, 2021

Thank you @SenTedCruz for supporting equal opportunity! Your amendment banning discrimination against Asians should be supported by all. https://t.co/RkgYKUN1iH — Cory Liu (@coryliu) April 22, 2021

Surely even the Democrats can get behind this one, right?

This bill is not only a must, but also a very smart political decision. We’ll see if Democrats really care about the Asian community! Great job @tedcruz https://t.co/BBd51rJKKG — Jake (@JakeBruce01) April 22, 2021

Actually we wouldn’t be surprised if they find a reason to reject Cruz’s amendment. They’ve shown over and over again that to them, some discrimination is just more equal than others. To them, Asians are only minorities when it’s convenient for the woke narrative.

Democrats: "Let's not go crazy here now!" https://t.co/RgPo8IBvJw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 22, 2021

Stay tuned …