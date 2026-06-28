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John Cornyn's SMUG Post Talking Down to Grassroots About the SAVE Act BACKFIRES in a Most SPECTACULAR Way

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on June 28, 2026
Twitchy

After soon-to-be former Sen. John Cornyn took a swipe at online critics who supposedly don’t understand the sacred 'arcane rules and precedents' of the upper chamber, the conservative activist fired back with a straightforward challenge: step away from the keyboard, fly down to his studio, and hash it out man-to-man -  first class ticket on Starbuck, security covered, and a $10k donation to a mutually agreed charity on the table. 

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Classic Starbuck: turning establishment deflection into accountability.

It all started here:

Post continue:

... and elect more Democrats in the midterms.

What? 

Yeah, we get why this guy lost. We suppose we're only surprised he didn't lose sooner because, wow, he really hates the people who were sending him to DC. What a smug jacka*s. We said what we said.

Here's Starbuck with the challenge:

We don't expect Cornyn to have the nards to take Starbuck up on his challenge, but at least now people can remind him over and over and over agian that he had his chance to debate in person. Heck, Starbuck offered to fly him first class and pay for security.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS JOHN CORNYN REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

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