John Cornyn's SMUG Post Talking Down to Grassroots About the SAVE Act BACKFIRES in a Most SPECTACULAR Way

After soon-to-be former Sen. John Cornyn took a swipe at online critics who supposedly don’t understand the sacred 'arcane rules and precedents' of the upper chamber, the conservative activist fired back with a straightforward challenge: step away from the keyboard, fly down to his studio, and hash it out man-to-man - first class ticket on Starbuck, security covered, and a $10k donation to a mutually agreed charity on the table.

Advertisement

Classic Starbuck: turning establishment deflection into accountability.

It all started here:

I marvel at the keyboard warrior-geniuses and grifters who are ignorant of Senate rules and precedents who have miraculously become experts in its arcane rules. Promising the moon and stars and yet destining Republicans for failure is a very effective way to demoralize our base… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 27, 2026

Post continue:

... and elect more Democrats in the midterms.

What?

Yeah, we get why this guy lost. We suppose we're only surprised he didn't lose sooner because, wow, he really hates the people who were sending him to DC. What a smug jacka*s. We said what we said.

Here's Starbuck with the challenge:

Let’s get off the keyboards and talk in person then John. I’ll fly you first class down to my studio. 2 hour flight from DC. I’ll pay for your security too if you require it. Let’s discuss these rules & precedents. I’ll also make a $10k donation to a mutually agreed worthy cause. https://t.co/BvJder7vSb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 27, 2026

We don't expect Cornyn to have the nards to take Starbuck up on his challenge, but at least now people can remind him over and over and over agian that he had his chance to debate in person. Heck, Starbuck offered to fly him first class and pay for security.

============================================================

Related:

OOF! Dems' Reaction to a CRAZY Confused Joe Biden RANT Speaks VOLUMES About the Dem Party and LOL (WATCH)

Her FACE! Scott Jennings Gives MASTER CLASS on GOP Whooping Dems and Kaitlan Collins Just Can't DEEEAL

'100% Clown' Ro Khanna Probably REALLY Wishes He Hadn't Pissed THIS GUY Off Because Holy DRAGGING, Batman

All HELL Breaks Loose on CNN Panel When Conservative Asks Lefty if THEY Would House 10 Haitians (WATCH)

'A*S-HOLE' South Dakota GOP Sgt. at Arms Who Attacked Scott Presler SLAPPED With ALL the Karma (Vid)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.