Wow, Ted Cruz just got royally busted by The Recount.

Check it out:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): "You didn't see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game. You didn't see us try to pack the court." pic.twitter.com/reUU9WJU1d — The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2021

Look at him standing there, lying his butt off. The GOP didn’t try to pack the courts when they held the Senate majority? As if!

How can he say that with a straight face? — Lisa K (@kooptroop5) April 22, 2021

pffft. hahahahahahahahahahaha Oh, Ted. You really aren't convincing when you're going full Orwell. — thefabulous💛ne (@thefabulous0ne) April 22, 2021

Yes, Cruz’s claim is positively Orwellian!

Tell him, Kurt Bardella:

Actually, that’s exactly what we saw. https://t.co/grn9GizQc2 — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) April 22, 2021

Bardella’s former paycheck signers at the Lincoln Project saw it, too:

Meet Amy Coney Barrett — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 22, 2021

And Rick Wilson, who has even less shame than Bardella and thus still hasn’t left the Lincoln Project, also thinks Ted Cruz is dead to rights on court packing:

Fat Wolverine doesn't understand that reality has all the receipts. https://t.co/rv2rCEnOam — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 22, 2021

“Fat Wolverine.” Huh. Sounds like a nickname Donald Trump might’ve come up with.

Did you know there are plenty of things regarding policy and integrity that you can criticize Ted Cruz on rather than his weight? https://t.co/s06lIt9du8 — mikey (@MikeyIsAnnoying) April 22, 2021

you can criticize people you don't like without commenting on their appearance https://t.co/c4BBs1z8Pk — sleepy thembo 🏳️‍🌈 (@IsolateAndChill) April 22, 2021

Rick Wilson can’t.

These clowns raked in millions of dollars from people who were dumb enough to believe that the Lincoln Project guys were brilliant.

These clowns evidently have no effing clue what “court packing” actually is, but they’re so hellbent on dunking on Ted Cruz that they’re willing to humiliate themselves for fleeting Resistance points.

Boy are people dumb. I can’t believe how many people don’t understand that “packing the court” means adding additional judges for the first time in 150 years; not replacing retired or dead ones. https://t.co/MyLP9iFsDu — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) April 22, 2021

You clearly don’t know what court packing means then. https://t.co/koFsTipHt5 — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) April 22, 2021

Time for the Lincoln Project to do some packing and get the hell out of here.

***

Related:

