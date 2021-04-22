Today, President Joe Biden heralded Earth Day by proclaiming that “science is back”:

Or maybe it’s just backward:

“Even if we get to net zero, we still have to get carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.”

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, ladies and gentlemen. Let’s all give him a hand.

Why does he hate science?

