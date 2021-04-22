Today, President Joe Biden heralded Earth Day by proclaiming that “science is back”:

This Earth Day, I’m proud to say science is back. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2021

Or maybe it’s just backward:

John Kerry at Biden’s #LeadersClimateSummit: ‘Net zero is not enough. We need to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.’ A statement of climate futility and insanity. pic.twitter.com/CqtIXI8Xon — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) April 22, 2021

“Even if we get to net zero, we still have to get carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.”

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, ladies and gentlemen. Let’s all give him a hand.

John Kerry wants to rid the atmosphere of CO2. Brilliant. https://t.co/SwMXSR5A9T — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 22, 2021

And thus end life on Planet Earth https://t.co/5v8KD1JvJB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 22, 2021

The cult comes out against plant life. https://t.co/1OKSNc6BiN — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 22, 2021

There are plants sitting right in front of him. Does he know anything about anything? — Why can't my name be blank? (@JLSpeidel) April 22, 2021

Why does John Kerry hate trees??? — Taz (@Taz_Shoots) April 22, 2021

Why does he hate science?