Because God has a sense of humor, failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams testified today at a congressional hearing on voting rights.

This will likely come as news to you, but Abrams apparently believes that “no one is entitled to win”:

So cute how she feigns humility. As if she hasn’t woken up every single day since the 2018 gubernatorial election, looked herself in the mirror and said, “You won, Stacey. And you’re entitled to the Georgia governorship.”

Yep. The MSM simply don’t seem to care about Stacey Abrams’ ongoing campaign to delegitimize the results of a legitimate election. Hell, they encourage it. Which is why Abrams is continually held up as some kind of credible authority on voting rights and election integrity.

Unfortunately for Abrams, she has a nasty, self-destructive habit of sticking her foot in her mouth when she opens it:

So, what you’re saying, Stacey, is that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election was stolen. Almost two and a half years after you loss, you maintain this position.

Where are you, Jake Tapper? How about you, Brian Stelter? You firefighters, like so many of your CNN and media colleagues, were screeching about The Big Lie that Donald Trump told when he said that he won the 2020 presidential election, but Stacey Abrams is still passionately, consistently asserting that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race “was stolen from the voters of Georgia,” i.e. her.

Where’s the uproar? The 24/7 media outrage cycle?

Because the media have pledged their loyalty to the Democratic Party. It’s as simple as that.

