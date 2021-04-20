Because God has a sense of humor, failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams testified today at a congressional hearing on voting rights.

This will likely come as news to you, but Abrams apparently believes that “no one is entitled to win”:

"No one is entitled to win," Stacey Abrams says at a congressional hearing on voting rights. "But we are all entitled to participation—and what these laws have done in stunning and uniform fashion is reduce entitlement to participation." https://t.co/noh9vpKLkk pic.twitter.com/iDoiR7Wq33 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 20, 2021

So cute how she feigns humility. As if she hasn’t woken up every single day since the 2018 gubernatorial election, looked herself in the mirror and said, “You won, Stacey. And you’re entitled to the Georgia governorship.”

“No one is entitled to win,” says the self-proclaimed real Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams. https://t.co/EUfThrhuqx — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 20, 2021

No one other than Donald Trump has acted "more entitled to win" than Stacey Abrams. She gets the red carpet treatment from CNN and others anyway. https://t.co/44Vyvmdw1n — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2021

Yep. The MSM simply don’t seem to care about Stacey Abrams’ ongoing campaign to delegitimize the results of a legitimate election. Hell, they encourage it. Which is why Abrams is continually held up as some kind of credible authority on voting rights and election integrity.

Unfortunately for Abrams, she has a nasty, self-destructive habit of sticking her foot in her mouth when she opens it:

WATCH: Stacey Abrams again refuses to concede she lost the 2018 election.@tedcruz: "Do you still maintain that the 2018 election was stolen?" Stacey Abrams: "Brian Kemp won under the rules that were in place…I will continue to disagree with the system until it is fixed." pic.twitter.com/FORX0OdCQW — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 20, 2021

Sen @tedcruz: "Yes or no, do you still maintain the 2018 election was stolen?"@staceyabrams: "It was stolen from the voters of Georgia. We do not know what they would have done because not every eligible Georgian was permitted to participate fully in the election." pic.twitter.com/gGv5P9WWBo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2021

So, what you’re saying, Stacey, is that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election was stolen. Almost two and a half years after you loss, you maintain this position.

Questioning election results is good again. https://t.co/04j3u1EEdf — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) April 20, 2021

So, is this a Big Lie or what? https://t.co/YVIJ82WCEQ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 20, 2021

Where are you, Jake Tapper? How about you, Brian Stelter? You firefighters, like so many of your CNN and media colleagues, were screeching about The Big Lie that Donald Trump told when he said that he won the 2020 presidential election, but Stacey Abrams is still passionately, consistently asserting that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race “was stolen from the voters of Georgia,” i.e. her.

Where’s the uproar? The 24/7 media outrage cycle?

She gets away with this because the press lets her. https://t.co/sRoa9rVgFL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2021

Because the media have pledged their loyalty to the Democratic Party. It’s as simple as that.