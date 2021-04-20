Recently, Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times regarding Planned Parenthood’s racist origins and founder Margaret Sanger’s associations with eugenics and white supremacists.

We need to talk about Margaret Sanger. https://t.co/5UMPh0POBC — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) April 17, 2021

Reckoning with Sanger is one thing. We need to reckon with ourselves. Yesterday, our federation voted to affirm that health equity requires race equity. To fulfill our mission, we must fight the systemic racism that creates barriers to care. https://t.co/QXIHDia1fv — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) April 17, 2021

While McGill Johnson can’t quite bring herself to atone on behalf of Planned Parenthood for their inherent racism or explicitly call Sanger a racist (it’s complicated, apparently), it’s still refreshing to see someone at the top of the Planned Parenthood totem pole acknowledge at least some of the genuinely problematic aspects of their origin.

So what happens next? Well, according to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, there ought to be another reckoning of source. But in this case, it’s for the media. We’ve lost count of the number of outlets who have shrugged off or outright tried to bury Margaret Sanger’s racism, but Dillon’s managed to keep track of some of the loudest.

Planned Parenthood has finally acknowledged their racist roots, so what do the fact checkers who ran defense for them (and their founder Margaret Sanger) have to say for themselves? pic.twitter.com/lr0gI3SPGL — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 20, 2021

Inquiring minds want to know:

Fact checkers had every opportunity to hold Planned Parenthood accountable. But here's @NPR "debunking" what Planned Parenthood now admits is true: https://t.co/3Eh6yijY9X — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 20, 2021

Here's @snopes trying to create distance between Sanger and the KKK, even as they admit she spoke at a klan rally. They claim she "disparaged" the klan's mission and only spoke to them to reach a wider audience. https://t.co/JEOK2tbYqo — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 20, 2021

Here's @snopes denying Sanger's well-documented stance on eugenics while casting her in the most positive light possible as an "early family planning advocate." https://t.co/PZMuGiMSaE — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 20, 2021

Here's @factcheckdotorg defending Sanger against an "alternate version of history" that they say mischaracterized her as racist. They smeared Herman Cain (who's black), while advancing PP's lie that Sanger "worked for social and racial justice." https://t.co/ES812KqB9b — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 20, 2021

Here's @washingtonpost calling Sanger a "racial pioneer" in their refutation of Herman Cain. They perfectly echoed Planned Parenthood's prior sugarcoating of Sanger's views, as if they'd outsourced this piece to Planned Parenthood's PR team. https://t.co/t2Zrcozq52 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 20, 2021

Here's @politifact making sure you know just how much Margaret Sanger loved black people, and how wrong Ben Carson is for thinking otherwise. They cite a biographer who claimed "Sanger actually opposed prejudice." https://t.co/POYHepEXuj — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 20, 2021

The media owe us an apology — and they owe one to all the unborn children who died as a result of the media’s decades-long campaign to defend Planned Parenthood’s (dis)honor.