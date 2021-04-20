Recently, Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times regarding Planned Parenthood’s racist origins and founder Margaret Sanger’s associations with eugenics and white supremacists.

While McGill Johnson can’t quite bring herself to atone on behalf of Planned Parenthood for their inherent racism or explicitly call Sanger a racist (it’s complicated, apparently), it’s still refreshing to see someone at the top of the Planned Parenthood totem pole acknowledge at least some of the genuinely problematic aspects of their origin.

So what happens next? Well, according to Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, there ought to be another reckoning of source. But in this case, it’s for the media. We’ve lost count of the number of outlets who have shrugged off or outright tried to bury Margaret Sanger’s racism, but Dillon’s managed to keep track of some of the loudest.

Inquiring minds want to know:

The media owe us an apology — and they owe one to all the unborn children who died as a result of the media’s decades-long campaign to defend Planned Parenthood’s (dis)honor.

