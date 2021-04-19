When the media aren’t shaming Republicans and conservatives for not following The Science™ of vaccines, they’re busy doing whatever they can to sow fear about the COVID19 vaccine.

Case in point, CNBC’s reporting on Chile’s increase in COVID19 cases:

Wow. Sounds bad, right? CNBC reports:

Almost 40% of the South American country’s total population have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to statistics compiled by Our World in Data, reflecting one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Only Israel and the U.K., respectively, have inoculated a larger share of their population with at least one dose.

Nonetheless, Chile has endured a sharp uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, even with its world-renowned vaccine rollout and strict lockdowns in place for much of its 19 million inhabitants.

So the lesson here is that COVID19 vaccines aren’t as safe and effective as we were led to believe, right? What other conclusion could one reach, seeing the data coming out of Chile?

Well, apparently, despite posting the article at CNBC.com, CNBC is counting on the public not to actually read the full article. Scroll down a ways, and you’ll get to this:

There have also been questions raised about vaccine efficacy, given Chile’s widespread use of CoronaVac, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac.

A study published by the University of Chile earlier this month reported that CoronaVac was 56.5% effective two weeks after the second doses were administered in the country. Crucially, however, they also reported that one dose was only 3% effective.

Seems like pretty significant information, no? Like maybe something CNBC would want to include in the headline and initial paragraphs of their article.

Trending

What else could the point of the story be, honestly? If CNBC were trying to scare people away from getting vaccinated, what would they do differently?

Some parting food for thought from Dr. Pradheep Shanker (who you should be following, by the way, if you’re not already):

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AstraZenecaChileChinaCNBCCoronaVacCOVIDCOVID19Johnson & JohnsonModernaPfizervaccines