When the media aren’t shaming Republicans and conservatives for not following The Science™ of vaccines, they’re busy doing whatever they can to sow fear about the COVID19 vaccine.

Case in point, CNBC’s reporting on Chile’s increase in COVID19 cases:

Chile has one of the worlds’ best vaccination rates. Covid is surging there anyway https://t.co/UO2BYNFsqa — CNBC (@CNBC) April 19, 2021

Wow. Sounds bad, right? CNBC reports:

Almost 40% of the South American country’s total population have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to statistics compiled by Our World in Data, reflecting one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Only Israel and the U.K., respectively, have inoculated a larger share of their population with at least one dose. Nonetheless, Chile has endured a sharp uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, even with its world-renowned vaccine rollout and strict lockdowns in place for much of its 19 million inhabitants.

So the lesson here is that COVID19 vaccines aren’t as safe and effective as we were led to believe, right? What other conclusion could one reach, seeing the data coming out of Chile?

Well, apparently, despite posting the article at CNBC.com, CNBC is counting on the public not to actually read the full article. Scroll down a ways, and you’ll get to this:

There have also been questions raised about vaccine efficacy, given Chile’s widespread use of CoronaVac, the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac. … A study published by the University of Chile earlier this month reported that CoronaVac was 56.5% effective two weeks after the second doses were administered in the country. Crucially, however, they also reported that one dose was only 3% effective.

Seems like pretty significant information, no? Like maybe something CNBC would want to include in the headline and initial paragraphs of their article.

This really is a very irresponsible headline. Chile is using a Chinese vaccine that isn’t very effective – it’s not Moderna, Pfizer, etc. What is the point of this story, CNBC, other than “don’t take the China vaccine for the China virus”? https://t.co/fSvjlo27BU — The H2 (@TheH2) April 19, 2021

What else could the point of the story be, honestly? If CNBC were trying to scare people away from getting vaccinated, what would they do differently?

That article is trash. It doesn't mention until the 13th paragraph that the main vaccine in Chile (a country I love dearly) is the Chinese one. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 19, 2021

You sound like anti-vaxers because you can't bring yourself to say that China made some nearly worthless vaccines to fob on the rest of the world. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 19, 2021

Some parting food for thought from Dr. Pradheep Shanker (who you should be following, by the way, if you’re not already):

China's lies are killing more people. "A study by University of Chile earlier this month reported that CoronaVac was 56.5% effective two weeks after the second doses were administered in the country. Crucially, however, they also reported that one dose was only 3% effective." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 19, 2021

The efficacy of the western vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AZN and JNJ) are MULTITUDES better. Even the Russian vaccine and Indian vaccine are probably marginally better. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 19, 2021

The lesson here: COUNTRIES SHOULD NOT BE USING THE CHINESE VACCINE. Its efficacy rate is very, very marginal. It isn't effective at all against these new strains. And it doesn't even protect effectively against severe complications. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 19, 2021