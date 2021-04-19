Bloomberg Opinion writer Noah Smith has seen some things, y’all. And he’s a better, tougher man for it:

Wow. That means a lot coming from someone like you, Noah. Toughness personified.

Most of you also lived through the biggest terror attack in our history, a two-decade "war on terror", and two financial market crashes including the largest housing crash in our history. — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) April 18, 2021

This past year was difficult for a lot of people. We’re not going to dispute that. But in the grand scheme of things, we actually had it pretty good. Noah certainly seems to have made out OK.

Lmao. Ah yes, the professional classes who had to have their groceries delivered for a year while they teleworked, who watched a riot happen hundreds of miles away on TV. Obviously the new greatest generation. — UHF243 (@uhf243) April 18, 2021

ordering door dash and working from home was pretty much our Normandy — nic carter (@nic__carter) April 18, 2021

Heh.

Yes there were also lots of rich people who sailed through the Depression and never got the Spanish Flu. Pat on the back. — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) April 18, 2021

Noah’s the one looking for a pat on the back here. He needs to feel like he accomplished something. Just let him have this, OK?

Or smack him around instead, because that’s much more entertaining.

Might be overstating this one just a tad 🙄 https://t.co/n6KgEhbzIl — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) April 19, 2021

Just a wee bit!

An authoritarian takeover 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vbCPRfZG5y — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 19, 2021

*laughs in literally the rest of american history* https://t.co/BDkD5UOGj6 — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 19, 2021

Twitter users get banned for tweeting "Learn to [email protected]$e" at people in your profession. https://t.co/CHT9T3BLWX — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 19, 2021

🙄 … weakest, most mentally fragile generation to walk the face of the earth — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 19, 2021

There's an awful lot of whining going on for people supposedly tough af. https://t.co/zO4S9GKl7d — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) April 19, 2021

No kidding.

i also lived through reading this cringy ass post — mad radhu (@MadRadhu) April 18, 2021

Yes, but only just barely.