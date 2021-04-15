Whether or not you’re a fan of Greg Gutfeld’s new weeknight show “Gutfeld!” on Fox News, the fact remains that he’s kicking the rest of late-night comedy talk show hosts’ butt.

Well, except for Stephen Colbert’s, that is. But if this is what Colbert’s got to offer, it probably won’t take Gutfeld too long to overtake him, too:

Checking in on the late night hosts …@StephenAtHome is crowd-sourcing fresh nicknames for Trump: “Mar-a-Lardo,” “Tangerine Ballbag,” “King Baby Coward,” “Floridian Fondler,” “SCROTUS” pic.twitter.com/QTw6qesr4y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 14, 2021

Tangerine Ballbag! SCROTUS!

Oh, Stephen Colbert, you genius! How do you come up with this stuff? Oh, sorry. Technically you didn’t even come up with it; your viewers did. Clearly your comedic chops have rubbed off on them.

Oh wow, that is hilarious. I’m glad he has found some new material. — dingleberry (@dingleireland2) April 14, 2021

We will never not be impressed by Stephen Colbert’s ability to keep using Donald Trump for comedic material even though Donald Trump is no longer president and Joe Biden is a genuine comedy goldmine largely untapped by late-night comedy geniuses.

At a certain point, this becomes stalking. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 15, 2021

Jim, it became stalking a while ago. We’re genuinely disturbed by the amount of time and energy Stephen Colbert has dedicated to Donald Trump, especially after Trump left the White House.

Even after he is out of office and essentially barred from all public platforms, Trump still lives rent-feee in these people’s heads. I feel sorry for people that choose to watch this stuff. https://t.co/ZUj06Alwxb — RedBloodedAmerica (@RedBloodedGuy) April 15, 2021

“Wonder how media/tv personalities will move on after Trump?” Answer: They won’t Kinda sad https://t.co/7wONekEO6m — Essential P.Lo (@ChefBoyP_LOW) April 15, 2021

They miss him so much. They don't know what to do without him. https://t.co/c2c3qqGTmZ — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 15, 2021

They still can’t move on https://t.co/nPlBO6mpmf — Nic ひ✘ (@TheNicSwanson) April 14, 2021

This is so embarrassing — Sunni Labeouf (@medved_bjj) April 15, 2021

This is just sad — Dr. Ashanti Van Buren (@AshantiVanBuren) April 14, 2021