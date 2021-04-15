Given how calm and levelheaded Cenk Uygur is about everything else, it’s only natural that he’d offer up a take like this on red states in the Age of COVID19:

Now people are saying they won't travel to red states because it's a danger to be around conservatives. Nearly half of Republicans say they won't take the vaccine. It's literally hazardous to your health to be around this death cult. Their ignorance has reached a clinical level. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 14, 2021

Forgive us if we’re not inclined to take someone whose insanity reached a clinical level years ago seriously as a judge of other people’s mental fitness.

Maybe one of these days, Cenk will realize what “people are saying” about him.

What else are the voices saying to you, Cerk? https://t.co/bbqtADfU7K — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 14, 2021

Maybe one of them could tell him to shut up already.

no one outside twitter is saying this Hotels in Moab Utah (near Arches National Park) are more expensive than hotels in Manhattan this summer https://t.co/83moQzl7FF — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 14, 2021

GP Says the man whose comrades have ruined my state, New York, utterly destroyed NYC, and made every business and productive person flee to sane, productive red states seeking relief from his favored policies. Oh, and my state is the origin point of the pandemic in America. https://t.co/Jwc6NNcH47 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 14, 2021

No one is saying this, see NY-Florida flights. https://t.co/mZAzxOC8MK — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 14, 2021

This is a lie. People are coming down here (FL) from the northeast in droves. — Nakia (@LDS310) April 14, 2021

I used to admire you as a person who was able to think critically, but you are so far off base here. Look at a COVID chart, please god. And also, how many "progressives" do you know who escape to Florida for vacation so they can relish in freedom only to then whine & complain — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) April 14, 2021

Nobody is saying this. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 15, 2021

Narrator: People are *not* actually saying this. — Gert B. Frobe (@ThumblessGrasp) April 14, 2021

Literally no one is saying this. https://t.co/DUCNsR61zH — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 14, 2021

Cenk, on the other hand, is saying some things. Maybe without actually saying them:

first they’re dumb, then they’re a health hazard then they’re a virus that you have a moral duty to eradicate, right? That’s where this is going, you’re just too afraid to say it yet. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) April 14, 2021

Well, Cenk Uygur is a Young Turk …

Anyway, even if Cenk’s wading into some nasty waters, we can take some comfort in knowing that he’s not actually giving Republicans or conservatives much cause for alarm:

I'm sure conservatives would be thrilled if left-wing Karens would stop moving to their states, Cenk. https://t.co/OnjjzZbtHW — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) April 14, 2021

No kidding.

The thought of never, ever running into @cenkuygur in TN gives me the warm & fuzzies. https://t.co/0gRgwVx9Fp — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) April 14, 2021