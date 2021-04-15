Yesterday, Drew Holden dropped one of his most damning — if not the most damning — receipt-filled threads yet, this one comparing media coverage of Donald Trump’s plans to withdraw troops from Afghanistan to Joe Biden’s.

But maybe the media were just taking their cue from Nancy Pelosi, who has also experienced an impressive about-face:

Anyone else feel like they’ve got severe whiplash?

This is quite the contrast https://t.co/8uGORLXRnl — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 15, 2021

When Trump was president, withdrawing troops from Afghanistan was risky and dangerous. But now that Biden’s in the White House, troop withdrawal is safe and will make us more secure.

It’s like something changed. So weird, right?

