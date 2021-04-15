Last year’s widespread riots were ostensibly carried out in the name of Black Lives Mattering, but it didn’t take long for the truth to come out: people were just looking for an excuse — any excuse — to destroy things.

This year, it looks like déjà vu all over again.

Check out this footage from the ongoing protests about the Daunte Wright shooting:

The video of that man confronting Antifa is indeed very powerful, for two reasons.

Trending

There’s that reason, obviously.

But there’s also this one:

A bunch of bratty white kids are telling a black man to stand down for trying to defend himself and his community.

But please, Antifa, tell us more about how Black Lives Matter.

And the media just wants to be there to film it all:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaBlack lives matterBLMBrooklyn CenterDaunte Wrightprotestriot