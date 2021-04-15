Last year’s widespread riots were ostensibly carried out in the name of Black Lives Mattering, but it didn’t take long for the truth to come out: people were just looking for an excuse — any excuse — to destroy things.

This year, it looks like déjà vu all over again.

Check out this footage from the ongoing protests about the Daunte Wright shooting:

A black man tried discouraging #antifa from being violent at the Brooklyn Center, Minn. protest (they’re throwing projectiles). He stands directly in front of them. Powerful video by @BGOnTheScene #DaunteWright #BLM pic.twitter.com/lOQCrOYL4g — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 15, 2021

The video of that man confronting Antifa is indeed very powerful, for two reasons.

Wow! That's good to see someone standing up to this. Wrecking communities and businesses, not in his name! He's right to be frustrated. — Fran Power (@FPower1) April 15, 2021

There’s that reason, obviously.

But there’s also this one:

All the white activists yelling for him to get away. The irony — 𝙴𝚜𝚜𝚘𝚑 (@ess0h) April 15, 2021

A bunch of bratty white kids are telling a black man to stand down for trying to defend himself and his community.

But please, Antifa, tell us more about how Black Lives Matter.

I see a pissed off, tired black man who’s had enough of entitled, screaming white kids trying to cause trouble. What a hero — ShaunAMag (@shauny_mag) April 15, 2021

ANTIFA just wants to see the world burn. — Radar6418 (@radar6418) April 15, 2021

And the media just wants to be there to film it all: