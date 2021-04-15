It’s a free country, and Alyssa Milano’s as entitled as anyone to weigh in on the recent shooting death of Daunte Wright.

So she did:

I mean, if you can’t tell the difference between your gun or your taser maybe you shouldn’t be a policeman. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 13, 2021

OK, fair. We’re with her so far. She might actually have made a successful attempt at a reasonable point without faceplantin— ah. Sorry. Spoke too soon:

*policeperson — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 14, 2021

Well, we’ll give her this much: “policeperson” is definitely not an offensive term. Unless, of course, you’re invented by tortured attempts at maintaining political correctness. In that case, color us offended.

She should’ve gone with that one. Or this:

Though as some nicer people than us are pointing out, she also had another option:

*police officer — Ren (@sidekicks75) April 14, 2021

Police officer 😉 — Antonia (@antoniabv) April 14, 2021

“Police officer” — Maureen McColl (@MaureenMcColl1) April 14, 2021

At least now she’ll know for next time. Maybe.

Hahahaha. Police Officer (and to keep you PC we are “Firefighters”) — Charlene Rathgeb (@CharleneRathgeb) April 14, 2021

Yes, definitely keep it P.C. Otherwise you might look ridiculous.

Nice catch. You're so woke. — KMFS (@FDSPounder) April 14, 2021

Lmao https://t.co/UEqOHNga3n — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) April 15, 2021

Hahahahahahaha!!!! Beyond parody!!!! — Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) April 14, 2021

Alyssa Milano crossed that line a while ago, poor thing.

even a woke idiot like you can't keep up with the stupidity of being woke — Kevin Bannister (@krbannie) April 14, 2021

We almost feel sorry for her. Almost.