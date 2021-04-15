It’s a free country, and Alyssa Milano’s as entitled as anyone to weigh in on the recent shooting death of Daunte Wright.
So she did:
I mean, if you can’t tell the difference between your gun or your taser maybe you shouldn’t be a policeman.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 13, 2021
OK, fair. We’re with her so far. She might actually have made a successful attempt at a reasonable point without faceplantin— ah. Sorry. Spoke too soon:
*policeperson
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 14, 2021
Well, we’ll give her this much: “policeperson” is definitely not an offensive term. Unless, of course, you’re invented by tortured attempts at maintaining political correctness. In that case, color us offended.
*policepxrsxn https://t.co/S4a2Tm7H6l
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 15, 2021
She should’ve gone with that one. Or this:
**policeperdaughter https://t.co/kiM7saT4U1
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 14, 2021
Though as some nicer people than us are pointing out, she also had another option:
*police officer
— Ren (@sidekicks75) April 14, 2021
Police officer 😉
— Antonia (@antoniabv) April 14, 2021
“Police officer”
— Maureen McColl (@MaureenMcColl1) April 14, 2021
At least now she’ll know for next time. Maybe.
Hahahaha. Police Officer (and to keep you PC we are “Firefighters”)
— Charlene Rathgeb (@CharleneRathgeb) April 14, 2021
Yes, definitely keep it P.C. Otherwise you might look ridiculous.
Nice catch. You're so woke.
— KMFS (@FDSPounder) April 14, 2021
Policeperson. Lol.
— M. Amsterdam (@emmdee22) April 14, 2021
— You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) April 15, 2021
Hahahahahahaha!!!! Beyond parody!!!!
— Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) April 14, 2021
Alyssa Milano crossed that line a while ago, poor thing.
even a woke idiot like you can't keep up with the stupidity of being woke
— Kevin Bannister (@krbannie) April 14, 2021
We almost feel sorry for her. Almost.