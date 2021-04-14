With Donald Trump safely out of the White House, America is truly free — free to kiss up to the U.N. Human Rights Council, that is.

But when you’re brown-nosing someone you’ve insulted as much as Donald Trump insulted the United Nations, you’ve really got to bring your A-game.

And Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Joe Biden’s Ambassador to the U.N., is bringing it in a major way:

Biden’s UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, tells the National Action Network that if America's going to join the UN’s Human Rights Council, we must acknowledge our own failures: “White supremacy is weaved into our founding documents and principles” pic.twitter.com/bYc5SyWkE1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 14, 2021

We’re honestly not even sure where to begin with this one. She blames white supremacy for all of our social ills, including violence perpetrated by non-whites.

We have no doubt that discrimination her family experienced helped to shape her identity, but she’s literally impugning an entire country on the basis of identity politics. So she really hasn’t learned from racism in our country’s past; she’s merely adding fuel to the current fires, and doing so to please a “human rights council” that includes serial violators of human rights.

She's apologizing for America even though the UN Human Rights Council currently includes Pakistan, Somalia, Qatar, Cuba, Venezuela, Sudan, and Libya https://t.co/X0BA3dS3k6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 14, 2021

Oh FFS — Ernesto Wagwaan (@ErnestoWagwaan) April 14, 2021

This woman is a true embarrassment. — JCoulter (@jcoulterbrown) April 14, 2021

This hurts to watch. https://t.co/WRseOSPgPA — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) April 14, 2021

It’s a sickening display from someone charged with representing the best America has to offer the world.

Imagine hating your own country this much. https://t.co/RRk8FgxsMn — Samuel Martinez (@shmpolitico) April 14, 2021

Which other country's representatives hate the country they are representing? — PinocCOINio (@Pinoccoinio) April 14, 2021

My god, the CCP already owns us. — SN1FB (@Seagull_No1_Fan) April 14, 2021