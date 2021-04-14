With Donald Trump safely out of the White House, America is truly free — free to kiss up to the U.N. Human Rights Council, that is.

But when you’re brown-nosing someone you’ve insulted as much as Donald Trump insulted the United Nations, you’ve really got to bring your A-game.

And Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Joe Biden’s Ambassador to the U.N., is bringing it in a major way:

We’re honestly not even sure where to begin with this one. She blames white supremacy for all of our social ills, including violence perpetrated by non-whites.

We have no doubt that discrimination her family experienced helped to shape her identity, but she’s literally impugning an entire country on the basis of identity politics. So she really hasn’t learned from racism in our country’s past; she’s merely adding fuel to the current fires, and doing so to please a “human rights council” that includes serial violators of human rights.

Trending

It’s a sickening display from someone charged with representing the best America has to offer the world.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericafoundingNational Action NetworkslaveryU.N. Human Rights CouncilUnited NationsUnited Stateswhite supremacy