MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller recently got his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine, and he’s feeling good about it. Great, actually. No, scratch that. “Great” doesn’t even begin to describe how he’s feeling.
He’s positively euphoric:
Did not quite anticipate the wave of euphoria and emotion that comes with that first shot. Go get your vaccine, folks. Best feeling you’ll have had in a year. pic.twitter.com/Py66GRmv3I
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 14, 2021
Congratulations, Matthew, but with all due respect, speak for yourself. And then maybe ask yourself why you thought it was a good idea to share this with the public.
Save some chicks for the rest of us
— Brutus Maximus (@BRVTVSMAXIMVS) April 14, 2021
Oof.
Its mRNA, not heroin. Calm down.
— Aer Ell (@imaerell) April 14, 2021
You need a life, bro.
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 14, 2021
This is one of the saddest tweets I’ve ever read. https://t.co/28AlUFm9Ki
— LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) April 15, 2021
Dude, you need to get out more. https://t.co/rvrfybD55c
— 🌻👱🏻♀️Roberta’s World®️🤷🏼♀️🥀 (@robertas_world) April 15, 2021
Trending
- Drew Holden's thread on media's brazenly biased coverage of Trump and Biden on Afghanistan may be his 'most damning' yet [screenshots]
- 'In what world is this journalism?' NYT helpfully tells woke activists which companies and CEOs to target for boycotts and threats over 'restrictive new voting laws'
Well, maybe now that he’s gotten his first shot, he will.
Look: We’re happy for Matthew Miller. Getting vaccinated is a good thing, and everyone who can get the vaccine should get it.
But if a shot in the arm is the highlight of your year, maybe you don’t actually have much to be euphoric about after all.
I'm fully vaccinated. And I'm glad I got them… but I guaran-damn-tee I've had way better feelings this year https://t.co/fLr4wOYFHe
— 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) April 14, 2021
Apparently the version of the vaccine that Matthew got is 100% effective in combating any sense of self respect
Having said that, get vaccinated https://t.co/ia6cgn1RiA
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 14, 2021