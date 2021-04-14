MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller recently got his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine, and he’s feeling good about it. Great, actually. No, scratch that. “Great” doesn’t even begin to describe how he’s feeling.

He’s positively euphoric:

Did not quite anticipate the wave of euphoria and emotion that comes with that first shot. Go get your vaccine, folks. Best feeling you’ll have had in a year. pic.twitter.com/Py66GRmv3I — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) April 14, 2021

Congratulations, Matthew, but with all due respect, speak for yourself. And then maybe ask yourself why you thought it was a good idea to share this with the public.

Save some chicks for the rest of us — Brutus Maximus (@BRVTVSMAXIMVS) April 14, 2021

Oof.

Its mRNA, not heroin. Calm down. — Aer Ell (@imaerell) April 14, 2021

You need a life, bro. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 14, 2021

This is one of the saddest tweets I’ve ever read. https://t.co/28AlUFm9Ki — LorieByrd (@LorieByrd) April 15, 2021

Dude, you need to get out more. https://t.co/rvrfybD55c — 🌻👱🏻‍♀️Roberta’s World®️🤷🏼‍♀️🥀 (@robertas_world) April 15, 2021

Well, maybe now that he’s gotten his first shot, he will.

Look: We’re happy for Matthew Miller. Getting vaccinated is a good thing, and everyone who can get the vaccine should get it.

But if a shot in the arm is the highlight of your year, maybe you don’t actually have much to be euphoric about after all.

I'm fully vaccinated. And I'm glad I got them… but I guaran-damn-tee I've had way better feelings this year https://t.co/fLr4wOYFHe — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) April 14, 2021