MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller recently got his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine, and he’s feeling good about it. Great, actually. No, scratch that. “Great” doesn’t even begin to describe how he’s feeling.

He’s positively euphoric:

Congratulations, Matthew, but with all due respect, speak for yourself. And then maybe ask yourself why you thought it was a good idea to share this with the public.

Oof.

Well, maybe now that he’s gotten his first shot, he will.

Look: We’re happy for Matthew Miller. Getting vaccinated is a good thing, and everyone who can get the vaccine should get it.

But if a shot in the arm is the highlight of your year, maybe you don’t actually have much to be euphoric about after all.

Tags: COVIDCOVID19euphoriaMatthew MillerMSNBCvaccine