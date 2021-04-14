Just because Joe Biden can’t remember whether his underwear or his pants go on first doesn’t mean the rest of us forget things so easily.

He spoke today about his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and invoked Osama bin Laden, who was killed during Biden’s vice presidency:

Biden today: "I said, along with others, that we'd follow Osama bin Laden to the gates of hell if need be. That's exactly what we did, and we got him." Biden actually opposed the Osama bin Laden raid. 👉https://t.co/LLtHMCSBxA 👉https://t.co/w2CjE4tATtpic.twitter.com/zlX0hM6KKe — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 14, 2021

President Obama greenlighting the daring special operations raid that killed Osama bin Laden was probably the most universally praised decision he made as Commander-in-Chief, and then-VP (& now President) Joe Biden opposed it (tho he has tried to change the story since then). — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 14, 2021

Let’s just say that for an old guy, Joe Biden can be quite flexible when he puts what’s left of his mind to it.

History is infrastructure. — ⚜️ jdg 🇺🇸 (@OrdinarySpin) April 14, 2021

Everything else is, so sure! Why not?

And there it is folks — Desertgramma (@Desertgramma1) April 14, 2021

There what is? A lie?

Why does he lie about absolutely everything — Alonzo Thompson (@AlonzoT15018458) April 14, 2021

Yeah he didn’t say that — drnimrod (@drnimrod) April 14, 2021

Nope. He didn’t.

Is he taking credit for stuff he didn't do again?? — Calvin johnstone (@johnstone6064) April 14, 2021

Actually, yes! In more ways than one:

It was John McCain who said follow Bin Laden to the gates of hell. https://t.co/7zDzhHjvIY pic.twitter.com/vu1cSt5A4r — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2021

John McCain….John McCain said that — dumpsterfire21 (@20dumpsterfire) April 14, 2021

Welp.

Not Biden's first time taking credit for a quote. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2021

And we’ll bet good money that it won’t be his last.

“I said, along with others, that I was fundamentally shaped by my experience growing up as the son of working-class British coalminers…” https://t.co/TY2ZaxcuFX — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) April 14, 2021

Ha!

Has Biden ever NOT plagiarized? — El Guapo 🍸 (@pancho_joe) April 14, 2021

We can’t remember a time when he didn’t.

kind of art tho that he's taking credit for a quote from his presidential ticket rival to cover himself in glory for something he opposed — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 14, 2021

Always be on brand. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2021

***

