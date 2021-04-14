Just because Joe Biden can’t remember whether his underwear or his pants go on first doesn’t mean the rest of us forget things so easily.

He spoke today about his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and invoked Osama bin Laden, who was killed during Biden’s vice presidency:

Let’s just say that for an old guy, Joe Biden can be quite flexible when he puts what’s left of his mind to it.

Everything else is, so sure! Why not?

Trending

There what is? A lie?

Nope. He didn’t.

Actually, yes! In more ways than one:

Welp.

And we’ll bet good money that it won’t be his last.

Ha!

We can’t remember a time when he didn’t.

***

Related:

WATCH: Biden2005 denounces Biden2021’s exploration of court-packing as being ‘corrupted by power’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanBarack ObamaJoe BidenJohn McCainOsama bin LadenOsama bin Laden raidplagiarism