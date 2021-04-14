Legendary comedian and “Monty Python” alumnus John Cleese is no conservative, but he’s nonetheless a vocal critic of wokeism.

So when he learned that actor Hank Azaria recently expressed a desire “to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize” for voicing Apu, who’s probably the most admirable, fundamentally decent character on “The Simpsons,” Cleese couldn’t help but be inspired to follow suit:

Not wishing to be left behind by Hank Azaria, I would like to apologise on behalf on Monty Python for all the many sketches we did making fun of white English people We're sorry for any distress we may have caused — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 13, 2021

See what he did there?

And the bloody Romans. What have the Romans ever done for us? — Jonathan Lloyd Walker (@J_L_Walker) April 13, 2021

The upper class twit of the year sketch was particularly scathing and inaccurate. I have upper class friends and almost all of them can count up to 4. Only one has an O-level in camel hygiene, which is generally regarded the more challenging version of GCSE home economics. — Stephen Ballentyne (@Karisade_X) April 14, 2021

What about the French? I feel triggered since 1975 and I was born in 1983. pic.twitter.com/748pSKeGuO — Raph (@RaphWM) April 13, 2021

As a white person I would like to Apologize for this Apology.

furthermore being Canadian I'm sorry the Apology for the Apology didn't come sooner — sǝɯɐſ 🇨🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇬🇧🧀 (@Cannuck_Trucker) April 13, 2021

Guess white people have a lot to apologize for.

Or maybe sometimes it’s OK to laugh.

My late mother was a Monty Python fan, but as an ardent feminist was offended by your depictions of English women. Until she visited England on a garden tour, and when she came back, said, "I was wrong, they're really like that". — Bret Wade (@bwade913) April 13, 2021

Ha!

Oh my word! You are a scoundrel Mr. Cleese. 🤣🤣🤣 — Tardy Puma (@tardypuma) April 13, 2021