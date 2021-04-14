Legendary comedian and “Monty Python” alumnus John Cleese is no conservative, but he’s nonetheless a vocal critic of wokeism.

So when he learned that actor Hank Azaria recently expressed a desire “to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize” for voicing Apu, who’s probably the most admirable, fundamentally decent character on “The Simpsons,” Cleese couldn’t help but be inspired to follow suit:

See what he did there?

Guess white people have a lot to apologize for.

Or maybe sometimes it’s OK to laugh.

Ha!

