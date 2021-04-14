If Margaret Sullivan is still looking for some insight into why so many Americans despise the media, she should take a peek at what the New York Times is up to:

NEW: Amazon, Buffett and 100s more unite in the biggest show of solidarity to date, as the business community rallies against Republican efforts to pass restrictive new voting laws. w @andrewrsorkin https://t.co/TSPtxjkWhR — David Gelles (@dgelles) April 14, 2021

WE STAND FOR DEMOCRACY — 100s of companies and exec sign this letter opposing "any discriminatory legislation." Ad appeared in the NYT and @washingtonpost today. w / @andrewrsorkin https://t.co/TSPtxjkWhR pic.twitter.com/bAtS8SyseB — David Gelles (@dgelles) April 14, 2021

CNN’s Brian Stelter was pretty stoked about it:

But not every CEO was on board with the statement

In today's DealBook newsletter: The C.E.O.s who didn't sign a big letter opposing voting limits; we answer your questions about the J&J vaccine halt; why Coinbase's direct listing today is such a big deal; another big bet on space; and more https://t.co/2kUEHfnmym — DealBook (@dealbook) April 14, 2021

Who? Who doesn’t want to wear the ribbon???

Some notable omissions on the new big business voting statement. Not on the list: the big Atlanta companies including Delta, Coca-Cola, Home Depot and UPS. Also absent: JPMorgan, Nike and Walmart. w @andrewrsorkin https://t.co/TSPtxjkWhR — David Gelles (@dgelles) April 14, 2021

Name ’em and shame ’em, David!

Let’s track their political contribution $$. — sjc (@geneseedreams) April 14, 2021

How many of these companies and people donate to Republicans — Mike Bullard (@dabull1014) April 14, 2021

Are they still donating to the GOP? It’s one thing to sign a letter but what do their donations tell us about their views? — Staci (@deevah007) April 14, 2021

Better get the NYT’s best investigative journalists on the case to dig into that.

They should have their employees sign this as well to ensure cultural fit. It's not illegal to discriminate against political views. — Captain Dave (@bluetopknot) April 14, 2021

Oh, hey! Even better!

One reason some companies were absent, and a dynamic to watch in the weeks ahead: As the debate over voting legislation intensifies, many companies do not want to feel pressured to take stands on specific legislation, state by state. https://t.co/TSPtxjkWhR — David Gelles (@dgelles) April 14, 2021

And the New York Times is clearly not OK with that.

it was thoughtful of the nyt to note which business leaders did *not* make news today, to make it easier for activists to figure out whom to be mad at https://t.co/K91XLDhuG8 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 14, 2021

Step 1. Democrats mobilize on key issue (In this case, the GA bill) Step 2. Big corporations pledge loyalty to cause, apply pressure to Dems' opposition Step 3. Corporate media apply pressure to companies who aren't playing ball This is America now.https://t.co/0oVyQWR53L — The First (@TheFirstonTV) April 14, 2021

How does anyone possibly justify this as a news article instead of an activist campaign to pressure companies to adopt certain partisan positions? Again, these companies aren’t responding to consumers, they are responding to an activist press. https://t.co/05ZY9Ej3s8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 14, 2021

In what world is this journalism???? https://t.co/yFWB8nBJYI — Destroyer of Bad Takes Hulk (@_Credible_Hulk) April 14, 2021

In Woke World.

Democracy dies in a blinding light of woke activism. — SlingshotPeriwinkle (@White_Shadow81) April 14, 2021

This has to stop. It has to.

This was done to help activists know who to target This is a literal list of people who have not been brought sufficiently to heel and should be attacked Your support of these companies will make no difference b/c noisy activists outweigh all else https://t.co/lQmnpblpiB — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 14, 2021

This will continue until companies start taking an anti-activist stance "You demand we fire someone? Cool. They get a raise and we're going to match a donation to whatever stupid charity they prefer." — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 14, 2021

From your lips to CEOs’ ears.

In the meantime:

Correct me if I am wrong, but I cannot find the CEO of the NYTimes anywhere, either among those who signed or didn't sign.https://t.co/TyPVbHG7Ia https://t.co/8M3c90fKKy pic.twitter.com/LdUUl8pJMA — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 14, 2021

Huh.