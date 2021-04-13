These days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is probably best known for [allegedly] sexually harassing multiple women and [definitely] having the blood of thousands of nursing home and long-term care facility residents on his hands.

But it’s important to remember that there’s so much more to him than that. Like anti-Semitism, for example:

Cuomo was “especially irritated about an event celebrating Sukkot, the Jewish harvest holiday when the faithful gather outdoors beneath temporary shelters of branches and greenery. ‘These people and their fucking tree houses.’” https://t.co/neANawmTZz — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 13, 2021

From the New York Times:

He could also bridle at the indignity of voter courtship, growing especially irritated about an event celebrating Sukkot, the Jewish harvest holiday when the faithful gather outdoors beneath temporary shelters of branches and greenery. “These people and their fucking tree houses,” Cuomo vented to his team, according to a person who witnessed it and another who was briefed on his comments at the time. (The spokesman denied both incidents, adding: “His two sisters married Jewish men, and he has the highest respect for Jewish traditions.”)

Sure, Mr. Spokesman. Whatever you say.

This is SO going to be a banner on my next Sukkah — THEE Notorious R.A.V. (@JewishConnectiv) April 13, 2021

I mean, it's not even a *&^%$ treehouse. It's more like a *&^%$ hut. https://t.co/zyrNdV7PJt — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 13, 2021

Also, sukkot are by no means "tree houses." If you're going to use any juvenile parallel, use the one from @theleaguefxx S03E2: "Jew Fort" — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) April 13, 2021

Tree houses AND space lasers?! I forget sometimes how awesome we Jews really are! ✡️🚀🏠🌳 — Jen SWEET VICTORY Cobb (@Snorrance) April 13, 2021

As a Jew I feel like now is a good time to confirm that the huts we build & use on sukkot are not in trees. Can you imagine me shlepping bagels & a fish platter up a ladder to a tree house? If you’re gonna be an asshole try not to be so ignorant about it https://t.co/JMqAV4vilp — Rachel Figueroa 😷🌾🌱🌻🍇🌽🥕🥬🥒🍈 (@Jewyorican) April 13, 2021

Jokes aside — and we laughed, by the way — this story really doesn’t help assuage concerns that Andrew Cuomo has a problem with Jews.

my god https://t.co/qOuX25EDYJ — kaitlin, super mega RINO (@thefactualprep) April 13, 2021

Puts NY's treatment of Orthodox Jews under Covid in a somewhat different light. https://t.co/6IXbkDLEiK — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) April 13, 2021

That jerk and his f&$?ing attacking observant Jews. Again. https://t.co/uOmeN7x9tW — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) April 13, 2021

Starting to think Cuomo’s just not that big a fan of Jews https://t.co/3cCWN0TWaV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 13, 2021

Yeah, we all knew New York's government was targeting Jews all of last year, but this is obscene anti-semitism. https://t.co/4atdFuJ3Uw — Phil (@philllosoraptor) April 13, 2021

Antisemites gonna antisemite. Cuomo did nothing when NY was experiencing a year+ wave of hate crimes against Jews. Then he baselessly tried to smear Jews as responsible for the virus. He’s a terrible person and a worse Governor. https://t.co/O7GtH81YHh — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 13, 2021

Remember when …

It wasn’t too long ago.

so maybe we shouldn’t have been fawning over this guy — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 13, 2021

And by “we,” he means, of course, “the media.”

Let us not forget who covered for Cuomo for decades before finally doing this work. https://t.co/zyrNdV7PJt — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 13, 2021

Welcome to the party, pals.

Cuomo is such a scumbag. https://t.co/mOPF2LD3Jw — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) April 13, 2021