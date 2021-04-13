These days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is probably best known for [allegedly] sexually harassing multiple women and [definitely] having the blood of thousands of nursing home and long-term care facility residents on his hands.

But it’s important to remember that there’s so much more to him than that. Like anti-Semitism, for example:

From the New York Times:

He could also bridle at the indignity of voter courtship, growing especially irritated about an event celebrating Sukkot, the Jewish harvest holiday when the faithful gather outdoors beneath temporary shelters of branches and greenery. “These people and their fucking tree houses,” Cuomo vented to his team, according to a person who witnessed it and another who was briefed on his comments at the time. (The spokesman denied both incidents, adding: “His two sisters married Jewish men, and he has the highest respect for Jewish traditions.”)

Sure, Mr. Spokesman. Whatever you say.

Jokes aside — and we laughed, by the way — this story really doesn’t help assuage concerns that Andrew Cuomo has a problem with Jews.

Remember when …

It wasn’t too long ago.

And by “we,” he means, of course, “the media.”

Welcome to the party, pals.

