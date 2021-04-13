Itâ€™s getting more and more difficult to distinguish CNN from a shady propaganda outlet.

People like Charlie Chester are why.

James Oâ€™Keefe and Project Veritas have released a new video featuring CNN technical director Charlie Chester boasting about CNNâ€™s pro-Biden, anti-Trump bias as well as their own political agendas:

BREAKING: Part 1 â€“ @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in â€˜Propagandaâ€™ to Remove Trump from Presidency â€¦ â€˜Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Officeâ€™ â€¦ â€˜I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of Thatâ€™ MORE BOMBSHELLS: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/0G33tF83jr â€” James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 13, 2021

This is â€¦ not a great look for CNN. Itâ€™s definitely the last thing the network needs right now, considering the feverishness with which their reputation is circling the drain.

Holy crap. You need to watch this. Sometimes the Project Veritas videos are underwhelming. This one is not. https://t.co/qZpNYST5eL â€” The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 13, 2021

This is a CNN director plainly admitting to everything the right accuses them of. â€” The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 13, 2021

Basically.

The issue is those who consume CNN for news will never see this video, and if they do see it they will believe itâ€™s fake â€” Joe Ranieri (@JoeRanieri89) April 13, 2021