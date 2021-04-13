It’s still unclear if racism played a role in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, but it seems fair to conclude that takes like Chelsea Handler’s don’t do anything but throw more gasoline onto the fire:

Why would any person of color ever comply with a police officer when there is a 50/50 shot of getting “accidentally” shot? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 13, 2021

Does racism exist in the law enforcement community? Absolutely, and you’d be a fool to deny it. But what Chelsea Handler is doing is suggesting that law enforcement as a whole is driven primarily by racism and that people of color risk their lives by cooperating with law enforcement officers.

In short, she’s making this exponentially worse.

Can I get a source on that 50/50 statistic? — James Salvatore (@jmac4mayor) April 13, 2021

Where did you get that statistic? — Justin Jackson🤘🏼 (@realJustinJax) April 13, 2021

Same place she gets all her other “facts.”

This is untrue and dangerous. https://t.co/BEwl45Ifns — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) April 13, 2021

now I’m no expert, but non-compliance would seem to dramatically increase the odds of being shot.. — Mister Theturd (@itstheturd) April 13, 2021

Well, there is that I suppose — Sam Adams Sycophant (@jcweatherly) April 13, 2021

Sorry, I’ll take my chances being as respectful as possible and complying with every word like I’ve always done. — SA Mexican🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@thesamexican) April 13, 2021

The lesson my kids will learn from all of this is that you might be profiled so it’s even MORE important to be respectful and comply. Failing to comply might be deadly. There is a time and place to complain or argue and it’s not when a cop with a gun is giving you orders. — SA Mexican🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@thesamexican) April 13, 2021

This is an irresponsible tweet, should a person just speed away, run, fight or perhaps they better shoot the officer just to be sure the officer doesn’t shoot them first! Bad cops must be weeded out, just as criminals must face custodial sentencing. Both shouldn’t cause issue — Neo (@RegalKingNeo) April 13, 2021

The racism that still persists among some law enforcement officers is a problem and it deserves to be addressed and dealt with seriously — and responsibly. Tweets like Chelsea Handler’s do the opposite.