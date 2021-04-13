It’s still unclear if racism played a role in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, but it seems fair to conclude that takes like Chelsea Handler’s don’t do anything but throw more gasoline onto the fire:

Does racism exist in the law enforcement community? Absolutely, and you’d be a fool to deny it. But what Chelsea Handler is doing is suggesting that law enforcement as a whole is driven primarily by racism and that people of color risk their lives by cooperating with law enforcement officers.

In short, she’s making this exponentially worse.

Same place she gets all her other “facts.”

The racism that still persists among some law enforcement officers is a problem and it deserves to be addressed and dealt with seriously — and responsibly. Tweets like Chelsea Handler’s do the opposite.

