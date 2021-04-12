White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared today some of the important steps the White House is taking to get the word out to white conservative communities about getting vaccinated against COVID19. Steps like … advertising on those shows and channels that the rednecks like to watch.

.@PressSec on White House efforts to strengthen vaccine confidence in "white conservative communities": "We've run PSAs on the Deadliest Catch, we're engaged with NASCAR and Country Music TV" pic.twitter.com/yX51FkuSOH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021

These are great first steps and all, but if the Biden administration is serious about persuading all the backwards white conservative male hillbillies who are too stupid to understand that vaccines are good, they’re going to need to go a lot further than NASCAR.

Maybe Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, can help get their creative juices flowing:

"Another idea we had is we're thinking of re-editing Predator, where the Predator is a giant needle. And we're going to over dub Arnold's voice to scream GET TO THE MODERNAH" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2021

"And monster truck derbys. Also we're going to be relabeling Budweiser cans. Anything we can do to reach these folks." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2021

"We would air drop pamphlets all over Texas but we're not sure it's worth the money given that most of those folks down there can't read." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2021

"We are also all over 4Chan and r/Merica and telling people to get vaxxed but it's not going well. The main response seems to be users telling us to, and I'm quoting 'fuck off newfags, pool is closed' whatever that is supposed to mean." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2021

"We are also thinking of having vaccine administrators dress up like revolutionary war soldiers but we're not sure BLM would go for that so we scrapped that idea as well." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2021

"We're also making it legal for Girl Scouts to administer vaccines." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2021

"Every Cracker Barrel will be a vaccination site from the hours of 3pm-5pm to avoid the dinner time rush." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 12, 2021

We sincerely hope that Jen Psaki is taking notes right now.