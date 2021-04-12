White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared today some of the important steps the White House is taking to get the word out to white conservative communities about getting vaccinated against COVID19. Steps like … advertising on those shows and channels that the rednecks like to watch.

These are great first steps and all, but if the Biden administration is serious about persuading all the backwards white conservative male hillbillies who are too stupid to understand that vaccines are good, they’re going to need to go a lot further than NASCAR.

Maybe Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, can help get their creative juices flowing:

So many great ideas!

We sincerely hope that Jen Psaki is taking notes right now.

