How do you solve a problem like knuckle-dragging, backwoods conservative white men who haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID19? Well, if you’re Joe Biden’s administration, you can’t expect them to come to you to see the light. You’ve got to go to them.

And that’s exactly what the White House is doing, according to Jen Psaki:

.@PressSec on White House efforts to strengthen vaccine confidence in "white conservative communities": "We've run PSAs on the Deadliest Catch, we're engaged with NASCAR and Country Music TV" pic.twitter.com/yX51FkuSOH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021

“In our generosity and concern, we’re reaching out to all the white hicks, hillbillies, and rednecks.”

"We've got a huge buy on 'Hee Haw' reruns," she continued. https://t.co/i074j75lZ3 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 12, 2021

I was wondering why someone had printed “get vaccinated” on all the wife beaters and Duke’s mayonnaise jars at Walmart https://t.co/RcF271VAAs — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 12, 2021

“Next phase: PSAs on Klan hoods, AR-47 bullets, bulk rope” https://t.co/3PoIHsnitK — Standard Buttload (@monkeyboy100001) April 12, 2021

If Jen Psaki et al. didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent them. Of course, we’d also have to be really, really drunk at the time.

