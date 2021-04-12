How do you solve a problem like knuckle-dragging, backwoods conservative white men who haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID19? Well, if you’re Joe Biden’s administration, you can’t expect them to come to you to see the light. You’ve got to go to them.

And that’s exactly what the White House is doing, according to Jen Psaki:

“In our generosity and concern, we’re reaching out to all the white hicks, hillbillies, and rednecks.”

Trending

If Jen Psaki et al. didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent them. Of course, we’d also have to be really, really drunk at the time.

It’s definitely one for the books!

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CMTVconservative white menconservativesCountry MusicCountry Music TelevisionCOVIDCOVID19Deadliest CatchJen Psakinascarvaccine confidencewhite evangelicals