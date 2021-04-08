New numbers from CBP show just how bad things have gotten at our southern border under Joe Biden’s leadership (if you can even call it that). Not even Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler can ignore the data:

Well, I guess the Biden White House line that this is the usual annual migration surge at the border is no longer operative. pic.twitter.com/VNLIOZffsv — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 8, 2021

Now, to be fair, the idea that this year’s migrant surge reflects “the usual seasonal bump” was readily pushed by the Washington Post. But it was definitely a “Biden line,” too.

As the Daily Caller reminds us, it wasn’t so long ago that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brushed off the surge as “seasonal” and “cyclical”:

FLASHBACK: @PressSec said that the migrant surge on the border is "seasonal" and "cyclical." CBP's March numbers showed border apprehensions were at their highest in two decades pic.twitter.com/sgzeOYilsg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2021

Have we mentioned just how bad Jen Psaki is at all this?

Woops. That lie seems to have been over run by reality… https://t.co/aHJMeylJm2 — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) April 8, 2021

Seems to happen on a daily basis.

Maybe the “migrants” will circle back — AL (@AL40802303) April 8, 2021

Oh, that’s a given.

Pretty much, yeah.

She's gonna Cyclical back! — Richard (@RTCCFC) April 8, 2021

Nice work if you can get it.