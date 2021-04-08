New numbers from CBP show just how bad things have gotten at our southern border under Joe Biden’s leadership (if you can even call it that). Not even Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler can ignore the data:

Now, to be fair, the idea that this year’s migrant surge reflects “the usual seasonal bump” was readily pushed by the Washington Post. But it was definitely a “Biden line,” too.

As the Daily Caller reminds us, it wasn’t so long ago that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brushed off the surge as “seasonal” and “cyclical”:

Have we mentioned just how bad Jen Psaki is at all this?

Seems to happen on a daily basis.

Oh, that’s a given.

Pretty much, yeah.

Nice work if you can get it.

