Vox’s Aaron Rupar has taken a lot of conservative heat over his penchant for dishonestly framing Republicans’ and conservatives’ remarks despite posting video that proves he’s lying.

But Aaron’s turning over a new leaf. This time, he’s not going to put words in a Republican’s mouth. This time, he’s gonna let the Republican’s own words speak for themselves, without casting any judgment, for two whole seconds:

See what he did there? Aaron Rupar used Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s own words to nail him to the wall on immigration and … wait a minute. What, exactly, did Aaron do there?

A two-second clip? Seriously? https://t.co/5TFxofPErC — Sister Toldjah Le Pew 😁 (@sistertoldjah) April 8, 2021

A whole two second clip. Great work as always Aaron. pic.twitter.com/bLXEjdsXnF — Ian (@IanLysaght) April 8, 2021

We assume Aaron was trying to make the point that Republicans are obsessed with the border crisis and that’s, like, totally lame and stuff, but, well, Ducey is the Governor of Arizona, which is a southern border state. So, when you think about it, Ducey’s two-second remark that “the border needs attention” actually sums things up quite nicely.

So, the border doesn't need attention?https://t.co/T6uzzeyXme — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 8, 2021

Bang-up job as usual, Aaron Rupar. Just the sort of quality reporting we’ve come to expect from a Vox journalist.

Yeah I mean, what does the governor of Arizona know about whats happening on the border. https://t.co/SawG2BcjQC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 8, 2021

Where is Arizona, Aaron? — Hooch Investment Research (@barrelproofing) April 8, 2021

Aaron must not have taken a geography course. https://t.co/5BQNZKh8qe — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 8, 2021

hhaaaha yes that stupid Arizona governor and his stupid attention to the state’s southern border. got him good with this — two second clip? https://t.co/TJz3hWsiE1 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 8, 2021

"Nobody" Great work as usual, worms for brains https://t.co/SawG2BcjQC pic.twitter.com/dh3wPcrEms — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 8, 2021

Well, to be fair, Aaron Rupar is ultimately a nobody, so it kind of fits.

The funny thing is This is supposed to be "a dunk" by one of the most dishonest people on Twitter, but in reality Governor @DougDucey says in the clip: "The border needs attention." The fact that "Nobody:" (Dems) is followed by silence … *is the point*https://t.co/kGMYOjC1WG — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 8, 2021

"there's still kids in cages" Rupar: pic.twitter.com/RQclq6ego1 — David In Maryland (@DavidInMaryland) April 8, 2021

Even WaPo’s Glenn Kessler is confronting the fact that the Biden administration has absolutely no control over the situation at the border. But Aaron’s not ready to stop spinning just yet. Not by a long shot.