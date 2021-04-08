If the COVID19 crisis has shown us one thing, it’s that New York has got its priorities in order.
Case in point:
New York will offer one-time payments of up to $15,600 to undocumented immigrants who lost work during the pandemic. The effort — a $2.1 billion fund in the state budget — is by far the biggest of its kind in the U.S. https://t.co/NT8NZy3V9r
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 8, 2021
More from the New York Times:
The excluded workers fund, part of the state’s new $212 billion budget deal that was reached on Tuesday, was one of the most contentious points of debate during negotiations, which dragged on past the April 1 deadline.
Republicans instantly criticized the measure as out of touch at a time when many other New Yorkers were still struggling, while some Democrats from swing districts upstate and on Long Island said privately that a publicly funded rescue program for people who are not in the country legally could be wielded as a cudgel against them in future elections.
“The question is not, do you help these workers, it is how do you do it and how do you structure it in a way where it is defensible in these districts,” said Bruce Gyory, a Democratic political consultant. Workers had made a compelling case that they had been devastated by the pandemic, he said, but some rural and suburban voters might see the payments as an expensive, and unfair, benefit for noncitizens.
And they’d be right.
Define “undocumented” if you can …. document…. their ability to receive a stimulus payment and reside in a state.
Am I taking crazy pills?
— Millenials101 (@SDV_8824) April 8, 2021
Not at all. It defies logic.
"I'm undocumented."
"Prove it."
"I can't."
"Here's your $15k"
— Clocking Out (@FreeTimexWatch) April 8, 2021
New York Dems really thought this one through.
Wait… something's wrong with this picture.
— Grace Franklin (@GraceFr74727835) April 8, 2021
Yeah, our thoughts exactly.
Insanity. https://t.co/TUuIT5o8Ln
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) April 8, 2021
Insane https://t.co/RQirkiwkk4
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 8, 2021
This is breathtaking insanity. https://t.co/8ahEy5yQk8
— 𝑺𝒖𝒛𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒆 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉 (@Suz_Eliz69) April 8, 2021
So difficult to understand why there’s a border crisis and hundreds of thousands of people trying to come into the country illegally every month https://t.co/T5qgD6dAOL
— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 8, 2021
“Free money” can be a hell of a motivator.
What are they doing for US Citizens who are homeless in New York?
— L.B. X (@LB_in_the_camps) April 8, 2021
They’re not doing much for citizens, period.
They forced you to close your business… To lay off your waitresses and cooks… To watch your children become isolated and depressed
They spit on you with $1,400 while they do this for illegal aliens… Amazing https://t.co/pflztrni59
— Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) April 8, 2021
Hard-working New Yorkers, $2 billion of your tax dollars are being used to write checks to illegal aliens. Your government thinks of you as suckers whose purpose is to fund progressive dreams. https://t.co/RdGE2niIKB
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 8, 2021
Note to self: Stop paying taxes
— Mike (@Mike40131084) April 8, 2021
That federal taxpayer bailout of the states that Biden made such a central part of the last “relief” bill was obviously very necessary and justifiable. https://t.co/xgLaZRicHk
— AG (@AGHamilton29) April 8, 2021
Obviously.
If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that if New York decides to keep pulling stuff like this, pretty soon there won’t be anyone left to foot the bill:
Most New Yorkers right now pic.twitter.com/nKZUMqZaVr
— Jim Eagle (@halloweenpicnic) April 8, 2021