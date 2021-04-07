A few days ago, failed (yes, failed) Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams expressed disappointment at the MLB’s decision to relocate this year’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. Today, a scoop from Atlanta Journal Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein may shed some more light on how Abrams has been feeling about this whole thing:

I’m told that @staceyabrams spoke to an @MLB senior adviser and “strongly” urged the league to keep the All-Star game in Atlanta before the decision to yank the event. She also argued against a boycott before MLB’s move in a @USATODAY op-ed and @AJC interview last week. #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 7, 2021

Per second source w/ @MLB: @StaceyAbrams didn’t talk to Commissioner @RobManfred, but she did talk to a senior league official before the announcement was made. In that conversation, she reiterated her position opposing boycotts, as she had said publicly the day before. #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 7, 2021

Stacey Abrams opposes boycotts? Now that’s news to us.

LOL. You think people believe this. https://t.co/XfFu5eCk5u — Brodigan (@brodigan) April 7, 2021

What? You mean you don’t? But there are “sources”!

How does she square this?

https://t.co/B9Rl0gEru4 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) April 7, 2021

Dude. Your own reporting contradicts this. pic.twitter.com/cawnJpt2iO — Beth Baumann (@eb454) April 7, 2021

Last time we checked, Stacey Abrams was pretty unequivocal in her commitment to punishing anyone who doesn’t subscribe to her political point of view. So what’s this business about her “strongly” urging the MLB to keep the game in Atlanta? Something doesn’t quite add up.

Or maybe it adds up perfectly.

See, maybe she wasn’t so much disappointed that the MLB made a purely political decision as she was worried about how that purely political decision could come back to bite her. Or maybe brave firefighter Greg Bluestein is worried about how it could come back to bite her. Or maybe both of them are worried about how it could come back to bite her.

In any event, don’t be surprised if this comes back to bite her.

“Don’t blame me!” — Very Friendly Burner (@AmiableBurner) April 7, 2021

Amazing CYA — Tim C (@TimChartersn5) April 7, 2021

I'm told Stacey Abrams is worried about the effect encouraging boycotts of her own state will have on future elections. https://t.co/RKiIoAbg4h — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 7, 2021

Tough break, Stacey Abrams.

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

“Please, oh please, don’t boycott my ‘Jim Crow’ state, at the behest of my party’s president, who echoed my wildly demagogic and dishonest rhetoric! I want to win an election here!” https://t.co/ylOHgkgtaI — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 7, 2021

I’m loving this panicked damage control. They did this. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 7, 2021

She broke it she bought it. — Brian Schubert (@SchubertBrian) April 7, 2021

damage done. https://t.co/J30xoD59ym — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) April 7, 2021

Maybe next time you'll think twice before lying. Nah, you'll do it again. https://t.co/t6FymEbRCZ — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 7, 2021