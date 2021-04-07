American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten doesn’t give a damn about kids. But aside from that, she’s also a genuinely bad person. A genuinely bad person who apparently sees no problem with invoking anti-Semitic stereotypes to argue against reopening schools:

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Weingarten—who is herself Jewish and draws a six-figure salary as head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT)—took aim at American Jews in an interview with the Jerusalem Post. When asked about parents critical of the AFT’s resistance to school reopening, Weingarten took aim squarely at Jewish critics.

“American Jews are now part of the ownership class,” Weingarten said. “Jews were immigrants from somewhere else. And they needed the right to have public education. And they needed power to have enough income and wealth for their families that they could put their kids through college and their kids could do better than they have done.”

“What I hear when I hear that question is that those who are in the ownership class now want to take that ladder of opportunity away from those who do not have it,” she said.

Check it out:

Trending

All class, that Randi Weingarten.

Or, at the very least, she’s willing to behave like one if it keeps her in business.

Sounds pretty on-brand for AFT’s Chief Thug.

Again, “desperate crazy” is just how Randi Weingarten rolls.

Only $450,000? Seems low.

Well anyway, it’s always good to be reminded just how toxic teachers’ unions really are, both for kids and for society in general.

***

Related:

Randi Weingarten accidentally shows why every school in America should be open for in-person education RIGHT NOW

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AFTAmerican Federation of Teachersanti-Semiticanti-SemitismJerusalem PostJewsownership classRandi Weingartenteachers union