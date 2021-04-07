American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten doesn’t give a damn about kids. But aside from that, she’s also a genuinely bad person. A genuinely bad person who apparently sees no problem with invoking anti-Semitic stereotypes to argue against reopening schools:

.@AFTunion leader @rweingarten criticized Jews as "part of the ownership class" dedicated to denying opportunities to others in an interview. Via @graham_pirohttps://t.co/6y8bQz7jKA — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 7, 2021

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Weingarten—who is herself Jewish and draws a six-figure salary as head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT)—took aim at American Jews in an interview with the Jerusalem Post. When asked about parents critical of the AFT’s resistance to school reopening, Weingarten took aim squarely at Jewish critics. “American Jews are now part of the ownership class,” Weingarten said. “Jews were immigrants from somewhere else. And they needed the right to have public education. And they needed power to have enough income and wealth for their families that they could put their kids through college and their kids could do better than they have done.” “What I hear when I hear that question is that those who are in the ownership class now want to take that ladder of opportunity away from those who do not have it,” she said.

"American Jews are now part of the ownership class … What I hear when I hear that question is that those who are in the ownership class now want to take that ladder of opportunity away from those who do not have it." https://t.co/XclTJT9Fti — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 7, 2021

"American Jews are now part of the ownership class. … Those who are in the ownership class now want to take that ladder of opportunity away from those who do not have it." Nice stuff from teacher union boss Randi Weingartenhttps://t.co/E02O4aGyA5 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 7, 2021

Check it out:

Asked why teachers are still not going back to school, president of the teachers union Randi Weingarten blamed Jews, calling them part of "the ownership class [who] want to take that ladder of opportunity away." Just blatant anti-Semitism on full display.https://t.co/XZAAa4Xlr1 pic.twitter.com/TT7fYkDd9W — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 7, 2021

The decision to pander to public school teachers refusing to go back to in person learning cost poor children a year of schooling. Its repercussions on inequality will reverberate for GENERATIONS. Instead of taking responsibility, Weingarten accuses Jews of pulling up the ladder. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 7, 2021

All class, that Randi Weingarten.

So she’s an anti-Semite on top of everything else — commonsense (@commonsense258) April 7, 2021

Or, at the very least, she’s willing to behave like one if it keeps her in business.

Jewish American woman who makes 500k a year to keep poor kids in failing public schools rants about "American Jews' being part of the ruling class because they don't support her views.🤔🤔 https://t.co/flVAnYKjpV — John Locke (@jlocke613) April 7, 2021

Sounds pretty on-brand for AFT’s Chief Thug.

Apart from the crazy talk about Jews – how are the people asking for teachers to teach ‘taking away the ladder of opportunity for others? — Tamara (@tm1fox) April 7, 2021

How does wanting to reopen schools evidence a desire to pull up the ladder? The logic has a whiff of desperate crazy to it. — Christopher Kirwan (@christokir) April 7, 2021

Again, “desperate crazy” is just how Randi Weingarten rolls.

There really might not be a bigger ghoul right now in this country. https://t.co/UV2OA3CcM6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 7, 2021

Certainly not a bigger one who's paid $450,000/year with money taken from public school teachers' paychecks — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) April 7, 2021

Only $450,000? Seems low.

Well anyway, it’s always good to be reminded just how toxic teachers’ unions really are, both for kids and for society in general.

We're at the place now where it's enlightened to proclaim American Jews are an "ownership class." Historical baggage aside, this is the stuff you hear from intersectional activists who adhere to stereotypes and chauvinism, as this is true in precisely two countries on earth. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 7, 2021

We are nauseated that the head of the American Federation of Teachers Union has the audacity to help spread century old antisemitic tropes of Jewish financial control! AND she makes a six figure salary. Projecting much Nancy? https://t.co/MBPpO9U3sD — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) April 7, 2021

***

Related:

Randi Weingarten accidentally shows why every school in America should be open for in-person education RIGHT NOW