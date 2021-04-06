When Joe Biden was elected President of the United States, we knew that the border wall’s days were numbered.

Or, rather, that’s what we were led to believe:

Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge https://t.co/mPJAJ7Qecx pic.twitter.com/iFhtnpi9DH — CTV News (@CTVNews) January 22, 2021

Fast-forward to today, and where are we at with tearing down the wall?

BREAKING: Biden’s DHS may restart construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall to fill any “gaps” in the current barrier, says DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 6, 2021

Mayorkas now considering filling 'gaps' in US-Mexico border wall: report https://t.co/xUsqyis5pP pic.twitter.com/h6rHvDOR0q — New York Post (@nypost) April 6, 2021

More from the Washington Times:

In a conversation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees last week Mr. Mayorkas was asked about his plans for the wall and he said that while President Biden has canceled the border emergency and halted Pentagon money flowing to the wall, “that leaves room to make decisions” on finishing some “gaps in the wall.” … “It’s not a single answer to a single question. There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me,” the secretary said. “The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended. But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished,” he said. He said those parts include “gaps,” “gates,” and areas “where the wall has been completed but the technology has not been implemented.”

Oh.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/g9Hn6VoONc — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) April 6, 2021

That seems to happen a lot.

You really do have to laugh at this point.

But Orange Man bad or something. https://t.co/CszQI6fcYK — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 6, 2021

Walls are racist and heartless until a Democrat starts building them. Then they're covered in glitter and unicorn farts. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 6, 2021

Psaki explaining that they are building the wall again will be incredible — Cruzer (@cruz0210) April 6, 2021

Funny you should mention Jen Psaki. She actually was asked about this very issue at today’s press briefing.

Border wall construction paused 'to the extent permitted by law': White House https://t.co/576bYMA6HM — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 6, 2021

Here’s how she fielded the question:

The White House said Tuesday that construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall is paused to the extent possible, while acknowledging that some funding for wall construction has already been authorized by Congress. “Wall construction remains paused to the extent permitted by law, so some has already been funded through [the] congressional authorization and funding allocation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “[It’s] paused while agencies are developing a plan for the president on the management of federal funds.” She said there is some “limited construction” that has been funded and allocated for, “but it is otherwise paused.”

If she weren’t such a liar, we might actually feel sorry for her. Imagine having to show up to work every day knowing that you’re going to have to run interference for an administration who has no idea what they’re doing.