If Jen Psaki ever decides to resign her position as White House Press Secretary, Joe Biden’s gonna need to find a replacement who’s at least as comfortable as Jen with lying. Probably even more comfortable with lying, assuming that’s possible.

Because Psaki seems literally incapable of opening her mouth without feeding into a fake narrative. When Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked her how the White House felt about the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver over Georgia’s new election law, here’s what Psaki said:

PETER DOOCY: Is the WH concerned MLB is moving their All Star Game to Colorado, where voting rules are very similar to Georgia? PSAKI: Let me refute that. CO has same-day registration, universal mail voting… it's important to remember the context. The GA bill is built on a lie pic.twitter.com/TaDLU0mYNP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021

Jen Psaki just debunked this chyron but Fox News is running with it anyway pic.twitter.com/iXuEp7Jyu5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2021

Vox’s Aaron Rupar — who, like Jen Psaki, also has a history of lying without remorse — seems to think that Psaki’s the one who came out of the exchange looking good. And Aaron Rupar, like Jen Psaki, is also wrong.

First of all, no one said that Colorado’s election laws are overly restrictive; they include some policies that are similar to policies in Georgia’s new election law. Colorado requires ID to vote, which for some reason is only racist in states with Republican governors.

Also, Psaki is being dishonest about “the context.” Georgia’s law is not “built on a lie,” but the White House, Democratic, and media narrative about Georgia’s law certainly is. They have literally been lying to everyone about the nature of SB 202. “Jim Crow on steroids” is not an honest characterization of the law, but it came all the way from the White House.

The media/dems specifically said that having to show ID + partisan groups not being able to hand out water was worse than Jim Crow. Now, apparently Jim Crow laws are fine as long as there's mail-in voting. https://t.co/kd6j99rn4e — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 6, 2021

Biden and the media didn't say, "It's fine to have Jim Crow laws on steroids if you also expand mail-in voting."@mlb didn't say, "We're moving the all star game because GA doesn't have as much mail-in voting as CO." Their argument was that showing ID was racist. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 6, 2021

They are very good at moving goalposts — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) April 6, 2021

Whatever heavy lifting is required to maintain their narrative. And even though they suck at it so badly …

Joe Biden's Press Secretary Jen Psaki gaslighted today, falsely claiming that Biden didn’t call for moving the MLB All-Star Game… Roll the tape! pic.twitter.com/S4MDu1Fs84 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2021

They keep getting away with it, at least as far as the alleged Guardians of Truth are concerned.

GP It's a lie that the Georgia bill is built on a lie. And it's pathetic media just goes meekly and unquestioningly along. Dies in darkness, indeed. https://t.co/t2ryZEUwq6 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 6, 2021

