Please accept our apologies for being a bit behind on just how awesome Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is:

Vermont has just been exceptional for COVID stats. https://t.co/lxJQvmPp5Q — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) April 5, 2021

Phil Scott has by far and away the best record on COVID. https://t.co/l8X4Hrhh6c — Drew Savicki 🦖🦕🦖 (@SenhorRaposa) April 5, 2021

Just the best. Because nothing’s better than prioritizing vaccinations according to race.

Clearly Bill Kristol is very impressed, because when he looks ahead to 2024, he sees Phil Scott playing a national role:

Our politics are going to be lit when Biden nominates VP Harris for the Supreme Court in 2023, then replaces her as VP with Gov. Scott for a quasi-national unity ticket in his re-election campaign in 2024. https://t.co/0MQdWTdE3l — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 6, 2021

Lots to unpack there. Though, if we’re being honest, all of it should stay zipped away in the suitcase, sealed with a very complicated padlock.

Bill Kristol's tweets are normally so thoughtful, but this is utter nonsense. — Joe Charnock (@JoeCharnock67) April 6, 2021

Um, have you been paying any attention to Bill Kristol’s tweets over the past four-plus years? “Utter nonsense” has been his brand for a while now.

Is this a parody account? — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) April 6, 2021

Not intentionally speaking, but yes. At this point, that’s exactly what Bill Kristol’s account is.

I’m not sure you know what “lit” means. Harris would be a terrible justice, which you would know if you were still a conservative. — just alan (@JustJustalan) April 6, 2021

Yeah, I'm sure the governor of Vermont is going to be the magic bullet and worth these kinds of machinations. Bill Kristol has become the political version of that David Allen Grier character in IN LIVING COLOR who would randomly yell out "I can make a booger talk!" https://t.co/wncMDWt5O5 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 6, 2021

WTAF happened to Bill Kristol? https://t.co/YJrxbXWfDE — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) April 6, 2021

It’s such a damn shame what you’ve become. — The RINO Podcast (@therinopodcast) April 6, 2021

How the mighty have fallen.

Braindead. Absolutely braindead. https://t.co/U0iY9ggdCV — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) April 6, 2021

