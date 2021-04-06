Please accept our apologies for being a bit behind on just how awesome Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is:

Just the best. Because nothing’s better than prioritizing vaccinations according to race.

Clearly Bill Kristol is very impressed, because when he looks ahead to 2024, he sees Phil Scott playing a national role:

Lots to unpack there. Though, if we’re being honest, all of it should stay zipped away in the suitcase, sealed with a very complicated padlock.

Um, have you been paying any attention to Bill Kristol’s tweets over the past four-plus years? “Utter nonsense” has been his brand for a while now.

Not intentionally speaking, but yes. At this point, that’s exactly what Bill Kristol’s account is.

How the mighty have fallen.

