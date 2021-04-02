Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has some great news for Vermonters 16 and older who’d like to get their COVID19 vaccines!

The only requirement is that they not be white people:

If you or anyone in your household identifies as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), including anyone with Abenaki or other First Nations heritage, all household members who are 16 years or older can sign up to get a vaccine! Get yours at ⤵️ https://t.co/hVgb9rzQPn — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) April 1, 2021

Isn’t this exciting?! And what’s really great is that if you don’t want to be vaccinated by a white person, you’ve got options:

Thank goodness. Why haven’t more states thought of doing it like this?

Looks like I'm up finally. https://t.co/Rt0pA4RPwU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2021

This is definitely an idea whose time has come. And now it needs to go. Far, far away.

Because it’s terrible and actually quite offensive.

You might want to read this. Especially the last sentence. pic.twitter.com/PtM8UQsmSL — Bob Smith (@GenericBobSmith) April 2, 2021

Back of the line, whitey. — OFB (@landmanbro) April 2, 2021

"No whites allowed." — Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) April 2, 2021

I have a dream that our children will one day live in a nation where they will receive medical treatment according to the color of their skin, providing the governor has already had his. — Eli Braille (@megawhelmed) April 2, 2021

Running out of ways to say WTF. https://t.co/utUptWXDSG — Standard Buttload (@monkeyboy100001) April 2, 2021

The idea that someone in your household being nonwhite makes *the entire household* eligible is a new level of disturbing identitarian pandering. https://t.co/robISIB4sC — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 2, 2021

Institutional neoracism is so hot right now. — Beauty is a Rebellion Against Time 🎋 (@UnringThisBell) April 2, 2021