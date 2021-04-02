Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has some great news for Vermonters 16 and older who’d like to get their COVID19 vaccines!

The only requirement is that they not be white people:

Isn’t this exciting?! And what’s really great is that if you don’t want to be vaccinated by a white person, you’ve got options:

Thank goodness. Why haven’t more states thought of doing it like this?

This is definitely an idea whose time has come. And now it needs to go. Far, far away.

Because it’s terrible and actually quite offensive.

