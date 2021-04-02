Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has some great news for Vermonters 16 and older who’d like to get their COVID19 vaccines!
The only requirement is that they not be white people:
If you or anyone in your household identifies as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color (BIPOC), including anyone with Abenaki or other First Nations heritage, all household members who are 16 years or older can sign up to get a vaccine! Get yours at ⤵️ https://t.co/hVgb9rzQPn
— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) April 1, 2021
Isn’t this exciting?! And what’s really great is that if you don’t want to be vaccinated by a white person, you’ve got options:
Thank goodness. Why haven’t more states thought of doing it like this?
Looks like I'm up finally. https://t.co/Rt0pA4RPwU
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2021
Big for these two: pic.twitter.com/0BQ73qb0NU
— Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) April 2, 2021
This is definitely an idea whose time has come. And now it needs to go. Far, far away.
Because it’s terrible and actually quite offensive.
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 2, 2021
You might want to read this. Especially the last sentence. pic.twitter.com/PtM8UQsmSL
— Bob Smith (@GenericBobSmith) April 2, 2021
Back of the line, whitey.
— OFB (@landmanbro) April 2, 2021
"No whites allowed."
— Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) April 2, 2021
— The Laughing Man (@laughingmantwit) April 2, 2021
I have a dream that our children will one day live in a nation where they will receive medical treatment according to the color of their skin, providing the governor has already had his.
— Eli Braille (@megawhelmed) April 2, 2021
Running out of ways to say WTF. https://t.co/utUptWXDSG
— Standard Buttload (@monkeyboy100001) April 2, 2021
The idea that someone in your household being nonwhite makes *the entire household* eligible is a new level of disturbing identitarian pandering. https://t.co/robISIB4sC
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 2, 2021
Institutional neoracism is so hot right now.
— Beauty is a Rebellion Against Time 🎋 (@UnringThisBell) April 2, 2021
Let the lawsuits be so brutal that these bad actors tremble at the thought of engaging in woke ideology
— Bookhouseboy (@Lilliputianhead) April 2, 2021