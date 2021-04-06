Former NFL star and current “Undisputed” cohost Shannon Sharpe has some thoughts about Georgia’s election law (but he also thinks there’s proof that Russia stole the 2016 election for Donald Trump, so take those thoughts with a few grains of salt):

It shouldn’t be harder to vote than to get a gun. pic.twitter.com/oqyKxV5ilg — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 5, 2021

Well, Shannon, we’ve got some good news for you. It isn’t!

It’s not, you clown. — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) April 6, 2021

It absolutely isn’t. Hack. — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) April 6, 2021

It isn't. Thanks for playing. — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) April 6, 2021

Shannon, what does one have to do to vote, that they don’t have to do to purchase a gun? https://t.co/QIIzmHOmZn — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 6, 2021

It isn't. I've never been fingerprinted or had a background check ran on me when I went to vote. — Hopie Hyde (@hopiehyde) April 6, 2021

I don’t go through a background check when I vote. I did, however, submit to one when I got a gun. This misinformation must be countered. https://t.co/DELkSdiZmT — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) April 6, 2021

But it won’t be. Not by most of the media, anyway.

Yet another person that didn’t read the law passed — Joshua (@Joshua_7779) April 5, 2021

Hey look, someone else who hasn't read the Georgia law ☝️ — 🎧 (@atl_falcons_fan) April 5, 2021

We’re starting to get the feeling that Shannon Sharpe doesn’t actually know what the hell he’s talking about:

I’m so proud of the MLB. They are putting word into action. pic.twitter.com/st6BTMcdzT — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 5, 2021

And that action is … moving the MLB All-Star Game to Denver, which is in Colorado, where they also have voter ID requirements as well as far fewer black people than Georgia.

an incredible amount of ignorance, shouted as loudly as possible https://t.co/zwKLkUO1v6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2021

That’s the name of the game these days.