Former NFL star and current “Undisputed” cohost Shannon Sharpe has some thoughts about Georgia’s election law (but he also thinks there’s proof that Russia stole the 2016 election for Donald Trump, so take those thoughts with a few grains of salt):

Well, Shannon, we’ve got some good news for you. It isn’t!

But it won’t be. Not by most of the media, anyway.

We’re starting to get the feeling that Shannon Sharpe doesn’t actually know what the hell he’s talking about:

And that action is … moving the MLB All-Star Game to Denver, which is in Colorado, where they also have voter ID requirements as well as far fewer black people than Georgia.

That’s the name of the game these days.

