In case you missed it, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema liked a CNN tweet about things actually looking pretty good for Republicans in 2022.

Fortunately, actress Debra Messing didn’t miss it. She was all over it — and all over Sinema:

Something you’d like to tell Debra Messing and her Democratic Party pals Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Sen. Sinema? A confession, perhaps?

you are a weird narc https://t.co/uSFZHiv3ub — cc (@cc_fla) April 5, 2021

She really is.

And Sinema is treating her accordingly:

Yes. I read. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) April 5, 2021

Not sure Debra can say the same thing. And Debra Messing and many Democrats’ unwillingness to read the writing on the wall is what gets Republicans elected. Sinema understand that, but as a Democrat, she’s in a very small minority.

dayyyyyyyyyyyyyum https://t.co/iy8R5x0kfL — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) April 5, 2021

I like her more and more. https://t.co/PRgthjtbxF — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 5, 2021