For some reason — masochism, maybe? — the Lincoln Project still exists and is still out there acting like they’re not a bunch of grifting liars and harborers of known sexual predators.
And now, they’re asking corporations to take a stand for the right kind of politics (i.e. woke, liberal politics) and take a pledge: The Democracy Pledge.
But maybe you know The Democracy Pledge by its more colloquial Twitter handle:
It’s time for corporations to take a stand for voting. It’s time for them to take @thedpledge https://t.co/4Zu9zSPoOy
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 5, 2021
The Lincoln Project thinks it’s time for corporations to take the D pledge. Pledge allegiance to the D. It’s all about the Big D.
This is real: The Lincoln Project is urging corporations to take “The D Pledge” 😬 https://t.co/DZZmFitiKE
— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 5, 2021
D pledge?
This is not going to go well for you 😂
— Frost Fangs (@frostfangs2) April 5, 2021
Yeesh. Talk about tone-deaf, Lincoln Project. Did nobody think this through?
Or did you think it through a little too well?
Ummmmm……the D pledge? Is that a Weaver thing or what?
— Jake (@UCCowboy) April 5, 2021
Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver was ahead of the curve. I hear he’s been using the “D pledge” for years
— Hamp Oldshue (@HampOldshue) April 5, 2021
John Weaver was a big fan of the D pledge.
— Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) April 5, 2021
Do you need to stand erect when taking the d pledge?
— Brody (@DudeManSir) April 5, 2021
Take the D pledge my boy https://t.co/DQ3lIJx9lf pic.twitter.com/qda40V5teI
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 5, 2021
Nobody wants to pledge your D you bunch of weirdos https://t.co/DQ3lIJx9lf
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 5, 2021
Perverts
— argyleumbrella (@argyleumbrella) April 5, 2021
Take the L pledge. https://t.co/a85S9iIUt1
— Gay Lumberjack (@cranepurveyor) April 5, 2021
It’s long past time, but better late than never.