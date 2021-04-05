For some reason — masochism, maybe? — the Lincoln Project still exists and is still out there acting like they’re not a bunch of grifting liars and harborers of known sexual predators.

And now, they’re asking corporations to take a stand for the right kind of politics (i.e. woke, liberal politics) and take a pledge: The Democracy Pledge.

But maybe you know The Democracy Pledge by its more colloquial Twitter handle:

It’s time for corporations to take a stand for voting. It’s time for them to take @thedpledge https://t.co/4Zu9zSPoOy — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 5, 2021

The Lincoln Project thinks it’s time for corporations to take the D pledge. Pledge allegiance to the D. It’s all about the Big D.

This is real: The Lincoln Project is urging corporations to take “The D Pledge” 😬 https://t.co/DZZmFitiKE — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 5, 2021

D pledge? This is not going to go well for you 😂 — Frost Fangs (@frostfangs2) April 5, 2021

Yeesh. Talk about tone-deaf, Lincoln Project. Did nobody think this through?

Or did you think it through a little too well?

Ummmmm……the D pledge? Is that a Weaver thing or what? — Jake (@UCCowboy) April 5, 2021

Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver was ahead of the curve. I hear he’s been using the “D pledge” for years — Hamp Oldshue (@HampOldshue) April 5, 2021

John Weaver was a big fan of the D pledge. — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) April 5, 2021

Do you need to stand erect when taking the d pledge? — Brody (@DudeManSir) April 5, 2021

Take the D pledge my boy https://t.co/DQ3lIJx9lf pic.twitter.com/qda40V5teI — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 5, 2021

Nobody wants to pledge your D you bunch of weirdos https://t.co/DQ3lIJx9lf — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 5, 2021

Perverts — argyleumbrella (@argyleumbrella) April 5, 2021

Take the L pledge. https://t.co/a85S9iIUt1 — Gay Lumberjack (@cranepurveyor) April 5, 2021

It’s long past time, but better late than never.