For some reason — masochism, maybe? — the Lincoln Project still exists and is still out there acting like they’re not a bunch of grifting liars and harborers of known sexual predators.

And now, they’re asking corporations to take a stand for the right kind of politics (i.e. woke, liberal politics) and take a pledge: The Democracy Pledge.

But maybe you know The Democracy Pledge by its more colloquial Twitter handle:

The Lincoln Project thinks it’s time for corporations to take the D pledge. Pledge allegiance to the D. It’s all about the Big D.

Yeesh. Talk about tone-deaf, Lincoln Project. Did nobody think this through?

Or did you think it through a little too well?

It’s long past time, but better late than never.

