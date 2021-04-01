This past weekend, Yahoo! News White House correspondent Hunter Walker complained about all the conservatives sharing the story of Pakistani immigrant Muhammad Anwar’s murder by two black teen girls:

There are a lot of far right commentators sharing this horrific story and highlighting the fact the perpetrators are Black. https://t.co/O1S8opWDnV — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) March 28, 2021

Apparently conservatives aren’t allowed to be upset when an innocent man is murdered, because their outrage is insincere and racist.

Anyone who truly though Anwar's life mattered, would not use his death to make straw man arguments in some unrelated political argument. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) March 28, 2021

Hunter Walker can say whatever he pleases and it won’t amount to much, but Wajahat Ali is the son of Pakistani immigrants like Muhammad Anwar, so his takes carry a lot more weight in situations like this.

And his take is … basically the same as Hunter Walker’s. Only worse:

My latest: Why does the right allegedly care so much about Muhammad Anwar, a Pakistani Muslim immigrant killed during a carjacking? To distract from you from the Derek Chauvin trial and attack Black communities. Please read and share. https://t.co/54YNfzo1KC via @thedailybeast — Wajahat "Butter King" Ali (@WajahatAli) March 31, 2021

Was Wajahat Ali too busy writing about how “the right” doesn’t care about minorities being murdered to notice that conservatives have spent a lot of time condemning Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd? For Ali to paint conservatives’ outrage over Anwar’s murder and concern for the welfare of others like Anwar as rooted in racism is deranged and demented.

Ali is literally shaming Ben Shapiro for caring about Muhammad Anwar, and on top of that, lying about Shapiro’s Breitbart career. Shapiro left Breitbart because Steve Bannon wanted it to be “a platform for the alt-right.” Ali is literally shaming Tucker Carlson for caring about Muhammad Anwar and excusing George Floyd’s murder, despite the fact that Carlson has not excused George Floyd’s murder or defended Derek Chauvin’s actions.

But Wajahat Ali is nothing if not a smear merchant, and he’s made it his mission in life to vilify conservatives, even if it’s done at the expense of the truth.

Of course the likes of Ilhan Omar and Mehdi Hasan endorse it:

TFW actual bigots falsely accuse non-bigots of bigotry.

Perhaps it was because an innocent man was murdered, you absolute gutter trash. https://t.co/M7CjJfwkMU — Toasty (@QuietToaster) April 1, 2021

False. I am conservative and was outraged by the video. Why would you say something like this and what are you basing your conclusions on? I was also enraged by Floyd’s death. I think you are grossly misjudging people based on politics. That’s simply wrong. Prejudice=Pre-Judging. — We did it again… (@BigTime_666) April 1, 2021

GP Or maybe the right actually cares about people killed in crimes regardless of the color of their skin, faith tradition, sexuality, country of origin, or any other bullshit self-interest group you can identify. It's Democrats who have the "don't care, not my tribe" issue. https://t.co/VQAjAowomM — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 1, 2021

I’m glad that someone cared. This man came here to help his family out. The GoFund Me will help a little even if they can’t bring this man back. What an awful take on a story — 𝒮𝒽𝑒𝓇𝓇𝒾𝑒🌸🇺🇸🌴🐶🐱🐰 (@survinmama) April 1, 2021

Your accusation is vile — king fisher (@jay_landour) March 31, 2021

What a terrible read. You should quit journalism — Deandre O’Callahan (@DeeOCally91) March 31, 2021