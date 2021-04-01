OK, so we know that Bill Kristol has basically gone all in for Joe Biden, but surely even he can acknowledge that Biden’s massive, $2-trillion “infrastructure” plan is problematic at best, right? Right???
Happy April Fools’ Day, everybody:
Republicans: Hey we’ve decided we’re a “working class party!”
Biden: Hold my domestic non-craft beer. Here’s a proposal to spend lots of money, a fair amount of which will benefit the working class, paid for by tax increases on corporations and the wealthy.
Republicans: 😬😱😨.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 1, 2021
Justifying a massive spending bill that we literally cannot afford to own the GOP. That’s Conserving Conservatism in a nutshell.
Full on big government. But tell us how you’re a true conservative.
— Scuzzlebutt (@scuzzlebutt20) April 1, 2021
Do you even remember what conservative means
— BRIAN (@BRIANBE89183887) April 1, 2021
Bill Kristol endorsing massive government spending and tax increases so don't every mistake him for a small government guy if you still did https://t.co/ZgklIO0O3k
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 1, 2021
Bill has turned into a full fledged leftist, this has nothing to do with principle or Trump anymore. https://t.co/0M8cr6aEqj
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 1, 2021
It never had anything to do with principle.