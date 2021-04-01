OK, so we know that Bill Kristol has basically gone all in for Joe Biden, but surely even he can acknowledge that Biden’s massive, $2-trillion “infrastructure” plan is problematic at best, right? Right???

Happy April Fools’ Day, everybody:

Republicans: Hey we’ve decided we’re a “working class party!” Biden: Hold my domestic non-craft beer. Here’s a proposal to spend lots of money, a fair amount of which will benefit the working class, paid for by tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. Republicans: 😬😱😨. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 1, 2021

Justifying a massive spending bill that we literally cannot afford to own the GOP. That’s Conserving Conservatism in a nutshell.

Full on big government. But tell us how you’re a true conservative. — Scuzzlebutt (@scuzzlebutt20) April 1, 2021

Do you even remember what conservative means — BRIAN (@BRIANBE89183887) April 1, 2021

Bill Kristol endorsing massive government spending and tax increases so don't every mistake him for a small government guy if you still did https://t.co/ZgklIO0O3k — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) April 1, 2021

Bill has turned into a full fledged leftist, this has nothing to do with principle or Trump anymore. https://t.co/0M8cr6aEqj — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 1, 2021

It never had anything to do with principle.