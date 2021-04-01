OK, so we know that Bill Kristol has basically gone all in for Joe Biden, but surely even he can acknowledge that Biden’s massive, $2-trillion “infrastructure” plan is problematic at best, right? Right???

Happy April Fools’ Day, everybody:

Justifying a massive spending bill that we literally cannot afford to own the GOP. That’s Conserving Conservatism in a nutshell.

It never had anything to do with principle.

