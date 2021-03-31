Can Dr. Eugene Gu explain how black man arrested for assaulting elderly Asian woman (and convicted for killing his mom) is a victim of ‘our system of white supremacy’?

Here’s an update on the recent assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman by a black male suspect:

Update: The black male suspect wanted over the brutal beating of a 65-year-old Asian woman has been arrested & identified as Brandon Elliot. He had been released from prison & is serving parole for killing his own mother. https://t.co/OiRCyaISWW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 31, 2021

So, it’s fair to say that Brandon Elliot has a history of violence. Convicted of murder, arrested for assault … this is not a wholesome young man we’re dealing with. And we’d like to know how anyone could explain Elliot’s violence by citing white supremacy.

But maybe Resistance Dr. Eugene Gu could give it the ol’ college try. Here’s what he tweeted earlier this week about the uptick in anti-AAPI violence in America:

Black on Asian crimes only occur because of our system of white supremacy that strips African Americans of their economic opportunities while taking respect and dignity away from Asian Americans. Also, white people in power are experts at dividing and conquering to stay in power. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 30, 2021

Care to follow up on that today, Eugene?

I've never heard anything less intelligent in my entire life. — Hilla S.H. (@H_SchaikHarbour) March 31, 2021

Does Eugene Gu see patients regularly? May we humbly suggest that his patients seek medical care elsewhere, from someone who isn’t a race-obsessed, ignorant little troll?

This is such a wrong statement. Individuals should be held accountable for their individual actions. If a man shoots his neighbor’s dog should the city be held accountable for allowing people to have dogs? No system is forcing people to commit crimes. People commit crimes period. — Ethan Danner (@EthanDanner) March 31, 2021

How does such an educated, accomplished person peddle such drivel? Because for certain people when the facts contradict their ideology they double down on Ideology & say screw the facts. It’s the opposite of the scientific method. — howardrgold (@howardrgold1) March 31, 2021

You realize arguing everyone is just a puppet of white people with no agency of their own is basically a white supremacist theory right? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 31, 2021

What's painfully ironic about these idiotic takes is that they actually promote an ideology of white supremacy, themselves. The idea that black people have no agency and can only engage in animalistic reactions is the very position of a white supremacist. https://t.co/Jt9HlkuHeg — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) March 31, 2021

Dr. Eugene Gu is a white supremacist. Pass it on.