You probably woke up this morning, dragged yourself out of bed, and asked yourself a question: Just why is it that President Joe Biden is so popular?

Under normal circumstances, a septuagenarian with a much firmer grasp on women’s shoulders than on his memory wouldn’t be fêted the way he is. But these aren’t normal circumstances. These are special times.

And CNN is going to make the most of them:

From Harry Enten’s Very Serious Real News Analysis:

Biden’s secret to success is simple: he’s addressing the issues Americans care about, while his weaker issues are those that most Americans don’t seem as worried about.

Yeah, Americans definitely don’t care about stuff like skyrocketing fuel prices or the border crisis! Only, like, three people care about that.

More:

Likewise, Biden’s Covid relief package that he signed into law earlier this month has polled well in poll after poll. In the ABC poll, Biden’s approval rating on the economic recovery is at 62%. This is quite similar to the 61% who favored the relief package in CNN’s March poll.

Well, giving people “free” money tends to make a lot of them happy. Which is good, because they’re going to be very, very sad when they find out how much it’s gonna cost them later.

Anyway, in conclusion:

The bottom line is that as long as Biden does popular things on popular issues he’ll continue to be popular. Such a formula is simple, but you’d be surprised how many politicians manage to screw it up.

But Joe Biden won’t screw it up, will he? And even if he does, it’s OK. Because CNN will be right there to clean up his mess. They’ll lick it up right nice.

Facts First™.

Oh, don’t worry. If CNN is capable of doing one thing, it’s doing CNN.

