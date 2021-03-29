You probably woke up this morning, dragged yourself out of bed, and asked yourself a question: Just why is it that President Joe Biden is so popular?

Under normal circumstances, a septuagenarian with a much firmer grasp on women’s shoulders than on his memory wouldn’t be fêted the way he is. But these aren’t normal circumstances. These are special times.

And CNN is going to make the most of them:

The reason President Biden is popular is no secret: He does popular things on important issues | Analysis https://t.co/xUGkddXDff — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 29, 2021

From Harry Enten’s Very Serious Real News Analysis:

Biden’s secret to success is simple: he’s addressing the issues Americans care about, while his weaker issues are those that most Americans don’t seem as worried about.

Yeah, Americans definitely don’t care about stuff like skyrocketing fuel prices or the border crisis! Only, like, three people care about that.

More:

Likewise, Biden’s Covid relief package that he signed into law earlier this month has polled well in poll after poll. In the ABC poll, Biden’s approval rating on the economic recovery is at 62%. This is quite similar to the 61% who favored the relief package in CNN’s March poll.

Well, giving people “free” money tends to make a lot of them happy. Which is good, because they’re going to be very, very sad when they find out how much it’s gonna cost them later.

Anyway, in conclusion:

The bottom line is that as long as Biden does popular things on popular issues he’ll continue to be popular. Such a formula is simple, but you’d be surprised how many politicians manage to screw it up.

But Joe Biden won’t screw it up, will he? And even if he does, it’s OK. Because CNN will be right there to clean up his mess. They’ll lick it up right nice.

Glorious Leader Beloved By All the People | Analysis https://t.co/mQ4igPaqPd — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 29, 2021

CNN hitting us with that hardcore journalism, I see. — Loudoun Loonies (@LooniesLoudoun) March 29, 2021

Really speaking truth to power, guys. — Conscious Caracal 🇿🇦 (@ConCaracal) March 29, 2021

Facts First™.

Like continuing to detain children at the border without access to lawyers and without giving journalists access to facilities? — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 29, 2021

He has kids packed in cages like sardines, but none of that matters now because he has a D after his name.https://t.co/dV2bpNvCeI — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) March 29, 2021

There are 15,000 children packed shoulder to shoulder in border detention facilities but you do you CNN https://t.co/xvjT8TNdkM — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 29, 2021

Oh, don’t worry. If CNN is capable of doing one thing, it’s doing CNN.

This is the "unbiased" media lol — The Right Future (@fakastler) March 29, 2021

If he were actually popular, you wouldn't need to write an explainer. https://t.co/uMnkOmxFFo — Sourkidz (@_SourKidz_) March 29, 2021

Just straight propaganda at this point. Smh — Neanderthal Lawyer🗯 (@PSpeecher) March 29, 2021