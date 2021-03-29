Good news, everyone! According to Jen Psaki, the White House says it’s safe to travel again!

As long as you’re Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. And you have a private plane:

VIDEO – @PressSec Psaki: Biden and VP Harris Do Not Have to Follow Travel Guidelines Because They Fly on a Private Plane https://t.co/G73iGDMEO2 — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) March 29, 2021

Jen Psaki just said it's fine for Joe Biden to travel while telling the rest of us not to due to COVID-19 because he has a "private plane." pic.twitter.com/TS4ThO3v3S — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 29, 2021

Hey, it’s not like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would actually get anywhere near the regular people or anything. That would be gross.

ok cool i have my own car. looks like interstate travel is ok then. https://t.co/bT5xtDbMjN — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 29, 2021

That’s what you think!

But, is it okay to fly by private plane in the middle of a climate crisis? https://t.co/b5vtcWUycm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 29, 2021

If you’ve got a (D) after your name, then sure! Why not?

Bad, but typical.

She had perfectly good reasoning (they're vaccinated) sitting in front of her but had to go with the the most out of touch logic she could think of. https://t.co/Iqn6PDUkbI — Noah (@reeb1011) March 29, 2021

But we’re ruled nonetheless. And that’s what’s important.

Rules are for the poors https://t.co/08JARLIlMU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2021

do they not hear themselves speak or are they comfortable with their thought that they are so much more important than us plebs ? — jackadams (@jackadams) March 29, 2021

They’re definitely comfortable with it.

Now can they lecture us next on privilege? — Marquette_g (@Marquette_g) March 29, 2021

Stay tuned to find out!