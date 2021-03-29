Good news, everyone! According to Jen Psaki, the White House says it’s safe to travel again!

As long as you’re Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. And you have a private plane:

Hey, it’s not like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would actually get anywhere near the regular people or anything. That would be gross.

Trending

That’s what you think!

If you’ve got a (D) after your name, then sure! Why not?

Bad, but typical.

But we’re ruled nonetheless. And that’s what’s important.

They’re definitely comfortable with it.

Stay tuned to find out!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Air Force OneAir Force Twocommercial flightcommercial flightsCOVIDCOVID19Jen PsakiJoe Bidennonessential travelprivate planetravel