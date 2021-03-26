Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is no Republican, but he’s definitely been a thorn in Democrats’ side, particularly now with the balance of power tipped only slightly in Democrats’ direction.

And that raises a question: How do you solve a problem like Joe Manchin?

Maybe this is the answer:

President Biden is nominating Gayle Manchin, Sen. Joe Manchin’s wife, to be what it calls a “key member” of his administration. pic.twitter.com/a79KvyBuxj — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) March 26, 2021

Oh.

We’re sure it’s just a coincidence and that there’s absolutely nothing to see here.

I wonder why? — Jim (@jim26494) March 26, 2021

Transparent — Matilda (@MatildaWalz) March 26, 2021

Hmmm. Sounds like Biden may have made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. — SheOpines (@OpinesSrp) March 26, 2021

But quid pro quos are Donald Trump’s thing! Democrats would never do something like that!

I don’t like this https://t.co/Jr7OsjjpJZ — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 26, 2021

lol bribery isn’t cool when democrats do it either https://t.co/c3BttEv0Zy — FOOLI (he/him) (@Mafooli) March 26, 2021