Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is no Republican, but he’s definitely been a thorn in Democrats’ side, particularly now with the balance of power tipped only slightly in Democrats’ direction.

And that raises a question: How do you solve a problem like Joe Manchin?

Maybe this is the answer:

Oh.

Trending

We’re sure it’s just a coincidence and that there’s absolutely nothing to see here.

But quid pro quos are Donald Trump’s thing! Democrats would never do something like that!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Appalachian Regional CommissionCayle Conelly ManchinfilibusterGayle ManchinJoe Bidenjoe manchinnominationWest Virginia