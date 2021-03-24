The world is a strange place, full of wonder and mysteries we can’t solve.

Mysteries like how Joy Reid still has a job.

Because if this were a sane world, she’d have been kicked off the TV a long time ago for spreading conspiracy theories, all-around craziness, and massive amounts of disinformation. Instead, she’s got her own show on MSNBC, where she’ll continue to get away with stuff like this:

Joy Reid claims ANY and ALL gun control measures (so presumably the banning of assault weapons, confiscations, etc.) would be constitutional because the text of #2A "includes the words 'well regulated' and it talks about militias" so "it is irrelevant to gun reform" pic.twitter.com/6VSDgXbK3u — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 23, 2021

Just the sort of quality, knowledge-based take we’ve come to expect from Joy Reid.

It’s weird that she’d omit the “… the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” Part. I’m sure it was just an innocent mistake. https://t.co/6E3ZWOJdAk — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 24, 2021

No doubt she’ll apologize ASAP for her innocent mistake.

When you only focus on the first half of the sentence, you miss the part that says, "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

That's the general *people* separate from the specific *Militia*. https://t.co/CmVBKCPR9P — Alex "The Hatman" Baldwin (@TheHat2) March 23, 2021

The well-regulated militia isn't the armed populous. The well-regulated militia is the reason the populous should have the right to bear arms. 2A states that because a country necessarily has to have a standing army, it's necessary for the citizens to be armed as well. https://t.co/gSZ4i8ZqXb — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 23, 2021

@JoyAnnReid here is a video, only 1min 13 seconds, to help you understand the 2A . It is only 27 words, so it is pretty easy to understand https://t.co/tCg4284Ry7 — Kevin (@kevinpost) March 24, 2021

And who are mere members of the Supreme Court to disagree with the Honorable Joy Reid? pic.twitter.com/R6eP796q0T — David Pittelli (@DavidPittelli1) March 24, 2021

@MSNBC should make her hosts read Supreme court opinions before making complete and total fools of themselves on air but then again MSNBC would not have any hosts if they did that. — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 23, 2021

Good point.

LMAO. Noted constitutional scholar…Joy Reid, breaking it down for us rubes. https://t.co/2LgQjmIK35 — UberSteve (@UberSteve) March 23, 2021

To be quite fair, she's as smart as she's truthful. — I'm here for the laughs (@faxonb) March 24, 2021

She is stupid even by the standards of lefty MSNBC personalities. https://t.co/9fOL8HsUPP — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 23, 2021

Yet another garbage take by the queen of garbage takes — Old Fashioned (@0LD_FASHI0NED) March 24, 2021

More to follow soon!

How many times are we going to get these long mind-numbing arguments as if this hasn't been a thoroughly and completely debunked issue. https://t.co/RrNQWqLTIP — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 23, 2021

Until we’re all dead.