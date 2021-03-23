Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris has deleted a tweet in which she used yesterday’s deadly mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store to paint white men as “the greatest terrorist threat to our country.” But let the record show that she’s not actually sorry about it:

She’s got her narrative, and she’s sticking to it, come hell or high water.

And she’s getting some help from this tweeter, who, like Harris, understands that the blame for all violence must ultimately lie with white men:

Ah.

Go ahead and give Auomi a gold medal for intellectual gymnastics. She’s earned it!

Hey, man. If you think Auomi’s take was anything other than brilliant and insightful, you’re probably just a racist:

Pretty sure the Lord isn’t a racebaiting troll like Auomi.

And by the way:

Womp-womp.

