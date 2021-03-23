Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris has deleted a tweet in which she used yesterday’s deadly mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store to paint white men as “the greatest terrorist threat to our country.” But let the record show that she’s not actually sorry about it:

I deleted a previous tweet about the suspect in the Boulder shooting. I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 23, 2021

She’s got her narrative, and she’s sticking to it, come hell or high water.

And she’s getting some help from this tweeter, who, like Harris, understands that the blame for all violence must ultimately lie with white men:

the US census says he’s white.

until the proposed change, he still gets white man treatment by police. they shot him once because they were confused too. pic.twitter.com/Pf1qIP0ZcC — auomi moto ✊🏽 🇯🇵 blm | stop asian hate (@thewallyeller) March 23, 2021

Ah.

Don't hurt yourself reaching that hard — Tommy Swans (@swandusky1) March 23, 2021

Go ahead and give Auomi a gold medal for intellectual gymnastics. She’s earned it!

Today’s hottest take: police treat Middle Eastern men the same as white men https://t.co/HO5n2ZIkAD — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 23, 2021

I guess they checked the census before apprehending him — Dr. Feelberg (@hydrokangz) March 23, 2021

Police in Boulder shot the gunman once just in case he wasn’t white. https://t.co/IXaescuYKD — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) March 23, 2021

Ah…so during an active shooting event, police pause to run a database/wiki search of the current census rules regarding the perceived race of the shooter (whom they are nowhere near), and then base their next actions on these results. If you truly believe this, seek help. — Karma-lized Onions (@ygogdbop) March 23, 2021

This explains it. The police must have checked his census data before they rushed out to the scene. — Bro Jiden (@Phlebatomic) March 23, 2021

The implication here is that white people are less likely to be killed, when the opposite is true. But if being LISTED as white on the census cured police killings, why wouldn't we just list everyone as white? See what happens when you tweet without thinking? https://t.co/yeHckEIZcN — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 23, 2021

give me a break — S.F. Tech Worker (@sftechworker) March 23, 2021

Q: How much cognitive dissonance, entitlement, and self-assuredness can a single person manifest? A: A truly absurd amount. https://t.co/e01ZuAr08M — What could go wrong? (@ano_kuma) March 23, 2021

Hey, man. If you think Auomi’s take was anything other than brilliant and insightful, you’re probably just a racist:

triggered the racists. 🥰pic.twitter.com/bEyeFmikcJ — auomi moto ✊🏽 🇯🇵 blm | stop asian hate (@thewallyeller) March 23, 2021

let me just mute this now that i successfully did the lord’s work. stay mad, peasants. pic.twitter.com/Z1Fu0AuBFf — auomi moto ✊🏽 🇯🇵 blm | stop asian hate (@thewallyeller) March 23, 2021

Pretty sure the Lord isn’t a racebaiting troll like Auomi.

And by the way:

According to Harvard, you're white too. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 23, 2021

Womp-womp.