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Sunny Hostin Says Obama Lives Rent-Free in Trump’s Head Because He’ll Never Win the Peace Prize

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 02, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The View's Sunny Hostin is really something. As Twitchy reported on Friday, she was upset over the Supreme Court ruling that race-based gerrymandering was unconstitutional, having to tell her (grown) children "that they have less civil rights than I did when I was born." That's nothing new for her — we remember her crying that her daughter had fewer rights than she did after the Dobbs decision was handed down.

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That wasn't the only bug up Hostin's butt on Friday. She also seemed to think that President Barack Obama lives rent-free in President Donald Trump's head, not least of all because Trump knows he will never win the Nobel Peace Prize "on his own merit." Some of us are old enough to remember the Nobel Prize Committee handing Obama the award fewer than 10 months into his presidency, before he really became a fan of dropping bombs and droning weddings.

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Even the Nobel secretary said he regretted giving Obama the peace prize. "On his own merit." Maybe if the clip had gone on a little longer, Hostin would have explained what Obama did in his first 10 months as president to merit the prize.

ABC News pays Hostin around a million dollars a year for this quality of political analysis.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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