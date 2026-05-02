Sunny Hostin Says Obama Lives Rent-Free in Trump’s Head Because He’ll Never Win the Peace Prize

The View's Sunny Hostin is really something. As Twitchy reported on Friday, she was upset over the Supreme Court ruling that race-based gerrymandering was unconstitutional, having to tell her (grown) children "that they have less civil rights than I did when I was born." That's nothing new for her — we remember her crying that her daughter had fewer rights than she did after the Dobbs decision was handed down.

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That wasn't the only bug up Hostin's butt on Friday. She also seemed to think that President Barack Obama lives rent-free in President Donald Trump's head, not least of all because Trump knows he will never win the Nobel Peace Prize "on his own merit." Some of us are old enough to remember the Nobel Prize Committee handing Obama the award fewer than 10 months into his presidency, before he really became a fan of dropping bombs and droning weddings.

Sunny Hostin: “President Obama lives rent free in this president’s head because he knows he will never be as talented, he will never be as beloved, he will never be as smart, he will never be as accomplished, he will never win the Nobel Peace Prize on his own merit” pic.twitter.com/l8XTOYImNQ — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 1, 2026

Added context: Obama did not win the Nobel prize on his own merit. It was awarded just over 8 months into his first term. — A Moderate in Seattle (@ModerateInSEA) May 2, 2026

What did Obama do to EARN the Nobel Peace Prize? Oh yeah, nothing. — auburnwarrior (@auburnwarrior1) May 1, 2026

I defy anyone to say what Obama did to earn that prize, other than simply exist. — Frank McDonough (@MediaGeek62) May 2, 2026

Somebody tell me how Obama won a peace prize?



I’m begging you — Tony Perkis (@CampHopeOwner) May 1, 2026

Since Obama was president for something like 3 weeks when nominated for the Nobel prize the thing ceased to have meaning from then on. — Tom Gibb (@TomGibb12) May 2, 2026

And why did Obama win the Nobel peace prize ?

No one can answer that. — m keeley (@whonoeswhat) May 2, 2026

Exactly what merit did President Obama exhibit to earn that Nobel Peace Prize? — J J (@JennyJernigan1) May 2, 2026

She continues to amaze. How she can pack so much wrong into a single statement is other worldly. — James Barrette (@JamesBarrette) May 2, 2026

Are you sure? It’s Obama who feels the need to comment on everything President Trump does. He’s almost as bad as Newsom — Charles Rose (@Charles71007222) May 2, 2026

Even the Nobel secretary said he regretted giving Obama the peace prize. "On his own merit." Maybe if the clip had gone on a little longer, Hostin would have explained what Obama did in his first 10 months as president to merit the prize.

ABC News pays Hostin around a million dollars a year for this quality of political analysis.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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