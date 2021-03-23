Punchbowl News founder and MSNBC/NBC News political analyst Jake Sherman is covering Senate Democrats’ push for gun control, which has only ratcheted up in the wake of yesterday’s deadly mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado:
10 ppl were murdered yesterday in a mass shooting. 8 ppl killed in ATL last week.
Senate Judiciary has a gun hearing today. hearing was scheduled before the shootings.
That’s the point Dems are making: Mass shootings happen w/o warning or reason@PunchbowlNews this AM
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021
Democrats will find themselves asking what good is it to have majorities in both chambers and the White House if not to pass a priority like gun control?
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021
For context: It’s worth noting that the last time gun control legislation had a serious chance of getting through Congress was following the Sandy Hook massacre in late 2012.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021
Former president Barack Obama tapped Biden, then the VP, to lead that effort, which ultimately failed as a bipartisan background checks bill stalled on the Senate floor.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021
Biden and Obama were rapped by many for their inability to cut a deal and use the widespread national attention to force Congress to act. We could see that play out again here.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021
Sherman just has one last thing to add to his thread:
One other note: Activists have pointed out that in Georgia, for instance, it’s easier to buy a gun than to register to vote. This says a lot about where America is headed in 2021.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2021
Wow, Jake. Thank you for that excellent journalisming.
I am skeptical of this claim
— Harpua (@Harpua71) March 23, 2021
Are those activists correct?
Have you verified that claim?
— Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) March 23, 2021
Oh, activists say that, do they?
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 23, 2021
What more do you need?
I’m a need you to show your work on that one Jake. https://t.co/e4ymznIIoA
— Band Aid King Dempsey (@DempMcgee) March 23, 2021
Activists say lots of ridiculous things that dutifully repeated without a basic factcheck. https://t.co/ypPVN6Seur
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 23, 2021
Jake, perhaps you would care to fact check that statement if you're going to blast it out. https://t.co/YuTdyORCo8
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2021
Why amplify an inflammatory point made by activists without even verifying if it’s true? https://t.co/RRZDDoWvo3
— EdAsante (@EdAsante77) March 23, 2021
Because journalism, that’s why.
"Activists say" should've been followed by a fact check but I guess thats a bridge too far.
— Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) March 23, 2021
Maybe as a journalist you could get to the bottom of the claim made by ‘activists’ instead of dragging your reputation further into the ditch.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 23, 2021
Nope, sorry. That’s not how journalism works these days.
So is what those activists have "pointed out" true in any way, shape, or form, Jake?
(Spoiler: no.)
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 23, 2021
Guess it’s up to us rubes to do Jake Sherman’s job for him.
This is disinformation https://t.co/gyYoW3WWNj
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 23, 2021
Activists are actually incorrect here.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2021
People believe this kind of crap because a blue check Mark said if. Since when do you need to fill out a form, pay a fee, and go through a background check to vote? Quit gaslighting.
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 23, 2021
In Georgia, you can register online to vote. You have to get a background check to buy a gun. https://t.co/uv9rDGomKy
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 23, 2021
As a Georgia resident who was offered voter registration multiple times at my local supermarket, drugstore, and others, let me emphasize this is inaccurate.
— treyinathens (@treyinathens) March 23, 2021
I've lived in, voted in, bought guns in the state of Georgia for 20 years now. This is false in every sense of the word.
— Neanderthal Theologian (@ljsheeley3) March 23, 2021
This is a flat-out lie. https://t.co/1dCw8NLbW5
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 23, 2021
Activists are, shockingly, lying. https://t.co/t9jkwZcCar
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) March 23, 2021
You should delete this because it’s not true at all.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021
Well, it’s mostly not true. Sherman’s correct about one thing:
He's right. It says that the activists will continue to spout nonsense in 2021. https://t.co/K7szvzPrU4
— LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) March 23, 2021
Count on it.