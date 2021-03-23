Republicans pouncing is so old news.

The new hotness? Republicans preparing to pounce:

Wow, Politico. Republicans must be exhausted!

Nope, not this time. This is strictly a must-pounce situation:

What can they say? It’s a classic!

Can’t wait!

So do we.

